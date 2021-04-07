Prep Sports | SIRR trades Carterville for Benton and West Frankfort in divisional swap

The Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference announced on Tuesday its approval of a divisional realignment that will take place in the Mississippi and Ohio Divisions as soon as the 2023-24 school year.

Carterville is leaving the Mississippi Division to join the Ohio Division with Harrisburg, Herrin, Massac County and Murphysboro. Leaving the Ohio Division will be Benton and West Frankfort joining Anna-Jonesboro, Du Quoin, Nashville and Pinckneyville in the Mississippi Division.

Two things to note is the Mississippi Division now has six member schools following Sparta’s departure for the Cahokia Conference this school year. The Ohio Division will have one less member school, and while other schools such as Mount Carmel have been rumored to join the SIRR Conference, school administrators believe the change benefits the conference where it sits and could seek potential replacements in the future.

“When we joined the SIRR conference, we were open to joining either side of the conference,” said Carterville Principal and girls basketball coach Todd Rogers. “Enrollments of SIRR Conference schools have fluctuated over the last few years. We stated for the last few years that we were open to switching sides if that was what was deemed best for the conference as a whole.