Redbirds coach hoping for continual improvement

The spring season wasn't exactly kind to West Frankfort in terms of wins and losses as the Redbirds were held scoreless in three of their first four games. Then after having to substitute a junior varsity game in the fifth week, and defeating Pinckneyville, head coach Brian Beery's squad finished with a victory over Harrisburg.

"We ended our season winning our last two games," Beery said. "We're looking to carry that momentum into this season and be a competitive team against a very tough conference."

Beery publicly praised his team for continual improvement and not giving up during that spring campaign. Leading that team was All-South linebacker Tanner Clark, who has now graduated, and quarterback Heath Neibch, who has transferred to Johnston City.

Two juniors from the spring team, defensive end Hunter Stitely and punter Lucas Mosqueda, were first-team, all-conference selections. Also back are wide receiver and defensive back Thomas Claycamp and wide receiver Max Wallace, who were second-team picks. Running back and linebacker Jax Scoville is another returning starter for the Redbirds.

West Frankfort opens with home games against Anna-Jonesboro, Pinckneyville and Sparta before opening conference play at Harrisburg. The traditional Saturday meeting with Benton is at Johnson Field on Sept. 25 and the final game is at Nashville.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0