Sesser-Valier-Waltonville Red Devils | Black Diamond Conference Football Preview

Rude credited the team's work and commitment to the weight room throughout the offseason. He said the low roster numbers will be tough, but has had success with it before; referring to his days coaching the Marion football program from 1982-90.

“I think we have a good nucleus because even though our numbers are low we have good, quality players,” said Rude. “You get used to the fact that you work hard with the kids you’ve got.

“I think with the schedule we play I wouldn’t be afraid of playing anybody in 1A.”

Shadowens said his two-year hiatus from football allowed him to step away from the BDC and watch football through a different lens completely. He said “player energy” in other conferences, like the River-to-River, really stuck out.

Shadowens said in a loss against Chester last season, he saw that raw energy and passion he wanted to see in his players.

“We went into Chester with a 1-2 record and lost a game we could have easily won,” said Shadowens.”But the kids stood up to a good Chester football program and really turned the corner in those final two games we won.”