Sesser-Valier-Waltonville Red Devils | Black Diamond Conference Football Preview

The Sesser-Valier-Waltonville Red Devils will enter the 2021-22 football season as one of the two Class 1A teams (Edwards County) in the Black Diamond Conference.
The head coaching tandem of Mike Rude and John Shadowens have nine players returning on both sides of the football. After finishing 3-3 last spring with the COVID-19 pandemic impacting starting lineups on a weekly basis, Shadowens said his team hasn’t played a “real varsity football season” since 2019 when the Red Devils finished 5-4.
“Teams are really starting at square one after the COVID-19 season,” said Shadowens. “We never played a normal week where both teams had all of their players. There were teams like Carmi that were decimated by COVID-19, and Hamilton County, too. You weren’t facing the real Carmi or Hamilton County in those six games.”
Senior running back Jordan Reynolds is the only Red Devil remaining from the 2019 roster. Another senior, Nate Ragland, and junior Gabe Gunner at the guard spots are two players Shadowens is most excited to watch this season in his second stint with the program after a two-year hiatus in 2012-13.
“I’m very excited about our two guards,” said Shadowens. “We’re a small team, so Ragland and Gunner actually play the guard spots in basketball too, but they might be the best guards I’ve ever had. Guards are a focal point in the Shotgun Wing T formation we like to run.”
Rude credited the team's work and commitment to the weight room throughout the offseason. He said the low roster numbers will be tough, but has had success with it before; referring to his days coaching the Marion football program from 1982-90.
“I think we have a good nucleus because even though our numbers are low we have good, quality players,” said Rude. “You get used to the fact that you work hard with the kids you’ve got.
“I think with the schedule we play I wouldn’t be afraid of playing anybody in 1A.”
Shadowens said his two-year hiatus from football allowed him to step away from the BDC and watch football through a different lens completely. He said “player energy” in other conferences, like the River-to-River, really stuck out.
Shadowens said in a loss against Chester last season, he saw that raw energy and passion he wanted to see in his players.
“We went into Chester with a 1-2 record and lost a game we could have easily won,” said Shadowens.”But the kids stood up to a good Chester football program and really turned the corner in those final two games we won.”
Rude mentioned Fairfield and Johnston City as the two BDC teams he’s keeping an eye on. Shadowens said the goal for the Red Devils is always a winning season and playoff berth.
“It’s what the kids expect,” said Shadowens. “They all grew up watching S-V-W playoff games.”
How familiar is S-V-W with Flora?
“What sticks out to me about Flora is the level of competition they played at in the Little Illini Conference,” said Shadowens. “It’s above and beyond what they’ll see in the Black Diamond outside of maybe Fairfield. They might have finished 2-4 last season, but those were six games they played against quality opponents.
