SESSER – A tip of the hat is in order for Sesser-Valier/Waltonville head football coach John Shadowens for earning his 100th win in the season opener against Hamilton County.

The Red Devils emerged on top in that one, 34-16, at McLeansboro.

This year marks Shadowens’ 20th year as head coach at Sesser-Valier. His first stint was from 2001 through 2011, where he put together a 51-52 overall record that included four trips to the state playoffs (2001, 2008, 2010, and 2011).

After a three-year hiatus, Shadowens, an advanced placement English instructor at the school, was offered the opportunity to return to coaching the team and he gladly accepted.

From the fall of 2015 through now, the Red Devils have amassed 50 more wins and lost only 29. His teams have qualified for the playoffs six additional years (2016 through 2022). That’s a total of 10 playoff appearances in his 20 seasons.

A native of Johnston City, Shadowens has coached at Sesser-Valier for 33 years altogether, starting out as an assistant coach to the late Ross Babington.

“Ross was my mentor,” Shadowens said. “He helped me get hired both as a teacher and coach. He was very instrumental in my career. I wouldn’t be where I’m at today if it weren’t for him.”

Record-wise, Sesser-Valier’s best season under Shadowens was 2009 when the Red Devils ran the table at 9-0. That was also the last year his assistant coach, Brian Gibson, served as his offensive coordinator. Gibson’s son – Kendall – was the quarterback during that memorable season. Upon graduation, the family moved to Tennessee.

Today, Shadowens is more like a co-head coach, along with his good friend, Mike Rude. Shadowens runs the offense and Rude runs the defense.

“The reason why I enjoy coaching is the relationships you build with your players and fellow coaches,” Shadowens said. “The success we’ve enjoyed as a football program over the years is due to a lot of talented kids and several coaches who prop me up and make me look good.”

In addition to Rude, assistants include: Nick Wingo, Ron Sides, Jon Neace, Marcus Clarry, and Jamie and Jaden Lance.

Rude said he enjoys driving over from Marion to help coach the Red Devils.

“I think John is a future Hall of Fame coach in Illinois,” Rude said. “I see how hard he works daily. If I had to coach against him, I’m not sure what I would do. Preparing for his offense would give me a headache.”

Rude added that as was the case with Babington, he had a connection with Shadowens because he was a Johnston City grad (1982).

“He impressed me because he always wanted to learn,” Rude said. “We could be at a track meet and he would want to talk football. That’s what kind of sprung our friendship.”

Shadowens became the winningest coach in S-V school history three years ago in a win at Carmi-White County. He surpassed his mentor, Babington.

“I’m not sure how many more years I’m going to keep coaching,” Shadowens said. “Winning 100-plus games means a lot to me. It mostly means that I have been around for a long time and (had) a lot of help along the way. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished here. I’m quite fortunate.”