You get a share of a conference title. And you get a share of a conference title. Hey, so do you. And what do you know, you do too.

That was the story of the South Seven Conference last year, where four teams got to share in the fun with 3-2 marks because Mount Vernon had to forfeit a September victory over Belleville Althoff for using an ineligible player.

That outcome did nothing to diminish the rebuilding job veteran coach Dan Mings performed at the Jefferson County school. The Rams went from 0-9 to the Class 5A playoffs, nearly pulling off a first round upset at perennial power Kankakee before losing, 16-14.

Mount Vernon figures to contend again this year in a much different league. Althoff is no longer around, having gone the independent route after reaching the Class 2A quarterfinals before losing at Johnston City. Cahokia and Marion should also have a say in the race, while Carbondale and Centralia hope to exceed external expectations.

The South Seven schools are also starting a two-year trial run of playing Collinsville and Granite City. The hope is the metro-east programs will opt to join the conference for the 2025-26 athletic year. That would enable the league to bestow an automatic playoff berth for its champion.

That’s a privilege it won’t have this year because it has just five members, one below the IHSA standard to get an automatic bid. Teams must win six games or go 5-4 with enough wins by their opponents to make the playoffs.

Below is a capsule look at each team in alphabetical order:

CAHOKIA

Last year marked the first time since 2017 that the Comanches (4-5, 3-2) didn’t earn a playoff berth in a full season. They probably would have been a postseason team in the COVID-19 spring season of 2021 had playoffs been allowed with a 4-1 mark.

Third-year coach Orlando Gooden has made it clear he expects big things from his team.

“We expect to win the conference outright,” he said.

Cahokia returns six starters on defense and five on offense. Gooden expects two-way starters Jramuel Holman, Isaac Phipps and Stephon Moore to be team leaders. The 5-10, 210-pound Holman will be a force at running back and middle linebacker.

While quarterback Omarion Gooden graduated, Orlando Gooden believes his team will be all right so long as they can avoid injuries. He’s worried about a lack of depth.

“I am excited about this team because we will be able to surprise a lot of people early on because we don’t have any high profile guys,” he said.

CARBONDALE

Last year didn’t go the way coach Bryan Lee or his players wanted it to. Coming off a playoff season in 2021, the Terriers fell from 5-5 to 2-7, the first time they’d missed the postseason in a full season since 2017.

If recent history is any guide, though, Carbondale could bounce back. Lee’s best teams there have had either dynamic play or good leadership – or both – from their quarterback and senior Brock Bowlby has the ability to provide both this year.

The 6-foot-4, 202-pound Bowlby threw for 21 touchdowns as a sophomore. When he’s on, there’s not many quarterbacks around who can throw a prettier ball. Wide receiver Austin Dedecker and senior tight end Henry Harsy, a big target at 6-2 and 215 pounds, give him a couple of experienced targets who can get open.

Martez Graham had some good moments at running back a year ago but the Terriers will need more consistency from their offensive line if they are to get the balanced offense Lee wants.

Carbondale must also shore things up defensively. It allowed more than 35 points per game last year, allowing at least 27 in every game but a 10-7 win in Week 7 at Belleville Althoff.

The Terriers must also find a new kicker to replace one of the best in the state, Ian Davis, who closed his high school career with a bang by converting a 57-yarder at Mascoutah to end the season.

CENTRALIA

The Orphans ended a five-year playoff drought last year, going 6-5 and winning a first round game at Triad before Morris ended their season with a 56-0 walloping in the second round at home.

With a plethora of returning linemen on both sides of the ball and seven starters back on defense, Centralia stands a decent chance of playing in the postseason again, as long as it can fill holes like quarterback and running back.

“We will need younger players to step in and fill roles if we are to be successful,” Orphans coach Brad Goewey said. “We have a good mix of experience and newcomers and I am excited to see how they gel. We have worked diligently through summer contact days to make sure we are giving ourselves a chance to compete.”

Four-year starter Kyle Stinde leads the veteran offensive line, which also welcomes back Frank Basting and Gavin Berry. A deep receiving corps is fronted by Xavier Koch (23 catches, 303 yards) and Daryle Jones (22-301).

Defensively, the name of the game is linebacker Cameron Tomlianovich, who registered a whopping 121 tackles last year. Keaton Morgan, who had 106 stops last year, and Landyn Mcdonal also return in an experienced back seven.

If potential breakout players like running back Elijah Johnson and defensive lineman Kordrell Ellis live up to their promise, the Orphans will be a dangerous out in a wide-open league.

MARION

Jason Dunning has inherited the toughest task for any coach in any sport – following a legend.

Kerry Martin won a school-record 141 games after winning a state championship earlier in his career at Carterville. Martin guided 17 straight teams to playoff spots and would have made it 18 if the 2021 spring team had been able to play in the postseason but the IHSA allowed them to play just six games in the COVID-19 year.

Dunning has work to do for the Wildcats to continue a remarkable string of playoff years. They return just five starters on offense and three on defense. Among the many key players lost to graduation: Two-year starting quarterback Evan Noelle.

“We graduated a significant amount of players on both sides of the ball,” Dunning said. “We have a very athletic group of sophomores that will receive a significant amount of playing time. But players have bought into the process of what we are trying to do.”

Dunning says the offense will continue to mix the run and pass but if it skews to the run early, there’s a good reason for it. Jordyn Beverly and Patrick Walker both return at running back, while Holden Hyde and Levi Tanner are back up front. It would only make sense for an offense with a new quarterback and three new linemen to try establishing the run.

It might also make life easier for a defense which is dotted with inexperience other than Beverly and Amarion Owen at linebacker, and Britton Powell at cornerback.

“I am very excited to take on this new role with this group of kids,” Dunning said.

MOUNT VERNON

Mings has coached with distinction for a long time with the Rams and at Johnston City but the job he did last year might rank as the best of his career.

Taking over a program that was 9-60 in the previous eight years with four 0-9 seasons, Mings immediately made it into a good team. Even with losing a pair of games via forfeit, Mount Vernon finished the regular season with a winning record for the first time since 2014.

But if there’s one coach who’s not big for resting on laurels, it’s Mings.

“If what you did yesterday still looks good today, you haven’t really done anything today,” he said. “We have to find and create our identity ASAP.”

Seven returning starters on defense and five on offense should go a ways toward helping the Rams do that. The front seven on defense looks particularly stout with linebackers Jhymear Smith-Henson, Harry Rudolph and Navontae Nesbit all back behind veteran linemen RJ King and Colter Pokojski.

King also returns to an offensive line that has two other starters back in Maddux and Mason Randall. They’ll block for an experienced quarterback in Payton McMillen and a veteran back in Nesbit.