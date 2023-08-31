Ranking
School/Team Name
Accumulative Points
1
Mount Vernon
55
2
Carterville
50
3
Murphysboro
48
4
Marion
45
5
Johnston City
33
6
Nashville
30
7
Harrisburg
21
8
Carmi-White County
15
9
Cahokia
12
10
Fairfield
10
alert top story
High School Football | Week 2 power rankings from The Southern Illinoisan
- The Southern
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Visit thesouthern.com on Saturday morning for complete coverage of the Carbondale vs. Murphysboro game as well as the contest between Benton a…
Opportunistic would be a good way to describe the Murphysboro Red Devils football team Friday night in the season opener with Jackson County r…
"...A lot of people thought we were rebuilding but we’ve been saying that we just got better,” Skelcher said.
Many finals are in, while many games were postponed until Saturday. Check out all the scores here.
Mount Vernon, Benton and Marion expected to have promising football seasons in Southern Illinois.