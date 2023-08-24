|Ranking
|School/Team Name
|Accumulative Points
|1
|Mount Vernon
|58
|2
Benton
|36
|3
|Marion
|33
|4
|Johnston City
|33
|5
|Centralia
|30
|6
|Nashville
|26
|7
|Murphysboro
|25
|8
|Cahokia
|22
|9
|Carterville
|21
|10
|Fairfield
|21
“We would like to contend for the top spot in the conference," said Johnston City head coach Todd Thomas.
Five of the 11 teams that comprise the Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference qualified for the state playoffs last year, who will qualif…
South Seven football will look a little different this year as schools are starting a two-year trial run of playing Collinsville and Granite C…