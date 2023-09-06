Ranking
School/Team Name
Accumulative Points
1
Carterville
58
2
Marion
54
3
Murphysboro
50
4
Johnston City
37
5
Mount Vernon
30
6
Benton
24
7
Du Quoin
20
8
Carmi-White County
14
9
Sesser-Valier
13
10
Carbondale
9
High School Football | Week 3 power rankings from The Southern Illinoisan
