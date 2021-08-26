Spain spouting enthusiasm with Panthers

“I came into this job with a very clear vision,” he said. “I want to have 60 to 80 kids on the team every year and 15 to 20 kids in each class. We have 18 seniors this year, which is a big number for any senior class.

“I’m hoping that when school starts, we can get 5 or 10 more freshmen. The kids who are here right now, they want to be here.”

The leaders on this team figure to be seniors. Offensive lineman Caleb Hubler figures to be one of the captains, while Trey Moll (6-4, 220) is the likely quarterback for Spain’s spread offense.

Moll’s physical attributes make him an ideal trigger man for this attack.

“He has a good arm and good mobility for his size,” Spain said. “He’s not a speedy guy, but he can see an opening and attack it, which has something to do with playing basketball.”

Duke Riggins and Joey Iaccino figure to get touches in the ground game and as receivers. Many roles will be figured out at some point before the opener, and perhaps after it.

On defense, Pinckneyville will rotate as many as five seniors up front, depending on the week’s opponent. Chris Schroeder will be a leader at linebacker, while 6-3 Dalton Pfeaster is a likely starter at cornerback.