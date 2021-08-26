Spain spouting enthusiasm with Panthers

In one sense, it’s like Logan Spain has been handed the keys to an expansion team, given that Pinckneyville didn’t play varsity football in the spring due to low numbers.
On the other hand, the 27-year old Spain has tools available to him the average coach of a new team usually doesn’t get. The Panthers have one of the nicer facilities in the area, a roster of 55 players and some proven athletes, although most have made their reputations in other sports.
Little wonder that Spain was spouting enthusiasm two Fridays before Pinckneyville opens at home with Red Bud.
“It’s almost easier for me as a first-year coach,” he said. “I don’t have any old habits to break. It’s a blank canvas.”
The Panther paintings this fall might not be Picassos, but Spain is hoping their athletic ability and their willingness to be coached might make up for shortcomings. And his experience with a winning program just a few miles away at Du Quoin might accelerate the process.
A 2012 DQ graduate, where he played four years for coach Al Martin, Spain went to school at SIU and then joined Martin’s last staff at Du Quoin in 2014. After working under AJ Hill from 2015-18, Spain served as an assistant for Derek Beard’s first Indian team in 2019.
From all three, plus other coaches on DQ staffs, Spain has been able to develop a long-term philosophy that he believes will make Pinckneyville a winner. The Panthers have struggled to do that, earning only three playoff spots in the last 25 years and going just 73-164.
“I came into this job with a very clear vision,” he said. “I want to have 60 to 80 kids on the team every year and 15 to 20 kids in each class. We have 18 seniors this year, which is a big number for any senior class.
“I’m hoping that when school starts, we can get 5 or 10 more freshmen. The kids who are here right now, they want to be here.”
The leaders on this team figure to be seniors. Offensive lineman Caleb Hubler figures to be one of the captains, while Trey Moll (6-4, 220) is the likely quarterback for Spain’s spread offense.
Moll’s physical attributes make him an ideal trigger man for this attack.
“He has a good arm and good mobility for his size,” Spain said. “He’s not a speedy guy, but he can see an opening and attack it, which has something to do with playing basketball.”
Duke Riggins and Joey Iaccino figure to get touches in the ground game and as receivers. Many roles will be figured out at some point before the opener, and perhaps after it.
On defense, Pinckneyville will rotate as many as five seniors up front, depending on the week’s opponent. Chris Schroeder will be a leader at linebacker, while 6-3 Dalton Pfeaster is a likely starter at cornerback.
Former NBA coach Hubie Brown once said that you have to learn to crawl before you can walk and learn to walk before you can run. This is where the Panthers are.
Spain feels ready to usher them through the process.
“I told them, ‘You guys are the first brick in the foundation of building this thing.’ You can say I was on the 2021 team when we started this process,” he said. “I just want them to give them something they can be proud of.”