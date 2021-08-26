Sparta hoping to find some wins this fall | Cahokia Conference Preview

SPARTA - Will changing conferences change Sparta's athletic fortunes?

The Bulldogs are certainly banking on that as they have jumped from the Mississippi Division of the Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference to the Cahokia (Illinois) Conference effective this fall.

When a member of the SIRR, Sparta was the smallest school in the league at 333 students enrolled. In the Cahokia, they are middle of the pack enrollmentwise and all six schools in the league are under 400 students.

"For us, it's a good move," said second-year head coach Kyle Gerlach. "All the schools are about our size. I think Chester is probably the favorite this season. They have had a strong program for years, but I expect it to be a very competitive conference year in and year out."

Joining Sparta and Chester in the Cahokia are: Red Bud, Trenton-Wesclin, Dupo and Carlyle. Making up the Bulldogs' nonconference schedule this fall are much bigger schools in Freeburg, Benton, West Frankfort and Roxana.

Gerlach, whose Bulldogs finished 0-5 this past spring in his first year as head coach, return several key performers this fall.