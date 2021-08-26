Sparta hoping to find some wins this fall | Cahokia Conference Preview

SPARTA - Will changing conferences change Sparta's athletic fortunes?
The Bulldogs are certainly banking on that as they have jumped from the Mississippi Division of the Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference to the Cahokia (Illinois) Conference effective this fall.
When a member of the SIRR, Sparta was the smallest school in the league at 333 students enrolled. In the Cahokia, they are middle of the pack enrollmentwise and all six schools in the league are under 400 students.
"For us, it's a good move," said second-year head coach Kyle Gerlach. "All the schools are about our size. I think Chester is probably the favorite this season. They have had a strong program for years, but I expect it to be a very competitive conference year in and year out."
Joining Sparta and Chester in the Cahokia are: Red Bud, Trenton-Wesclin, Dupo and Carlyle. Making up the Bulldogs' nonconference schedule this fall are much bigger schools in Freeburg, Benton, West Frankfort and Roxana.
Gerlach, whose Bulldogs finished 0-5 this past spring in his first year as head coach, return several key performers this fall.
Leading rusher Dauntay Merideth is back. The 5-11, 160-pound senior halfback saw action both at quarterback and running back previously.
Also back is senior Ethan Montroy, a 5-10, 170-pound blocking back. Montroy led the team in tackles with 57 in only five games.
Senior Colin Sheldon (6-2, 280) will help anchor the offensive line from his center position and also start at defensive tackle.
Senior Payton Schulein (5-9, 160) is back at wide receiver and defensive back.
Three juniors who figure to make an impact are: Jarrelle Nesbitt (6-3, 230), who will likely get the nod at starting quarterback; Landon Walter, a 6-foot, 190-pound tight end and defensive back; and Damion Williams, a 5-7, 130-pound running back and wide receiver.
And sophomore Lucas Dotson, a 5-9, 180-pound offensive lineman and linebacker, who saw varsity action as a freshman, has returned.
"We didn't win any games this past spring, but we started moving the ball really well once the kids began adjusting to a new offensive system," Gerlach said. "If we can find a way to win a couple of games, especially early on, that will do a lot for the kids' confidence. One of the keys for us is staying healthy. We don't have much depth."
Gerlach said he expects about 40 players out for football this fall, 13 of which figure to be freshmen.