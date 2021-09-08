Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Carmi-White County football off to fast start

It’s hard not to notice Carmi-White County’s fast 2-0 start to begin the 2021 high school football season after finishing winless in six games last spring.

The Bulldogs have rolled to back-to-back wins over conference rival Hamilton County (16-14) and non-conference foe West Frankfort (46-13) through two weeks. They sit atop the BDC standings with Fairfield (2-0, 2-0) and first-year conference member Flora (2-0, 2-0).

Fairfield is no surprise considering the program is riding the hottest win streak in Southern Illinois at 37 straight conference wins. Flora had also received rave reviews from other BDC schools when the Wolves left the Little Illini Conference to replace Chester — now competing in the Cahokia Conference.

In early August, I wrote season previews for every team in the BDC. Carmi head coach Kurt Simon was optimistic for the upcoming season knowing his young team had gained varsity experience during a shortened season last spring impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think we played with six sophomores and one freshman in our final game,” Simon told me in early August. The Bulldogs were nearly shut out in their Week 6 matchup against Hamilton County last April, 28-6, but the program resurrected itself nearly four months later with a Week 1 victory over the Foxes on Aug. 27.