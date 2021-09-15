Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Football games to watch in Week 4

There’s a chance that Anna-Jonesboro’s offensive playbook built around the triple-option attack can control the clock to keep Nashville’s offense sidelined. Brett Detering’s team dominated West Frankfort in Week 1, 41-7, and later bounced back with a close Week 3 victory over Massac County, 28-27, to get back into the win column.

On the Ohio side of the River-to-River, you can circle Benton at Herrin on your Friday calendars. The 3-0 Rangers look to remain undefeated against a winless Tigers team sitting at 0-3, so you know they’ll be hungry for a win at home.

Murphysboro (2-1) will host Massac County after the Red Devils dropped their Week 3 matchup against Carterville. With that in mind, the Patriots came up short last week and could take advantage of a long bus ride for Gary Carter’s team that has won its only road game of the year thus far.

Harrisburg also enters with a 2-1 record before hosting a West Frankfort club that earned a 15-0 victory over Sparta last Friday for its first win of the season. The Redbirds have been outscored 87-35 through three weeks while the Bulldogs have had better offense under first-year head coach Matt Griffith, outscoring opponents 84-47.