Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Learning about Harrisburg's dominance

They tell us that knowledge is king, and I hope that I’ve become at least 12 percent smarter when it comes to Southern Illinois prep sports as a result of the feature I penned on the 2000 Harrisburg state championship football team for Thursday’s paper.
I’ve had more than one person tell me the Bulldogs might be the best prep team that’s ever stepped on a football field in this area. While I’ve only been here since 2012, when I looked at their stats recently on the IHSA’s website, I couldn’t decide which number(s) were more indicative of their dominance.
Was it the +528 scoring margin in 14 games, which averages out to nearly 38 points per game difference? Or was it the fact that quarterback Kyle Smithpeters ended with more touchdown passes than punts?
Maybe it was that three players scored more than 20 touchdowns, or that the top two receivers each averaged more than 40 yards per catch. Let me repeat that. Forty yards per catch, or more than most high school punters.
I can keep going on, but the paper doesn’t have quite that much space. Regardless, this was some team, one that accomplished something no other area team has in 20 years — winning a state title.
BRAINPOWER: Another thing I picked up on while researching and writing that feature were some of the names on Al Way’s coaching staff. You had Greg Langley, currently the athletic director at Harrisburg, as well as Greg Davis, who now helps with softball and is the father of recent Bulldog softball great Karsyn Davis.
And there were two state championship baseball coaches around in Jay and Joe Thompson. With all that brainpower on the staff, how could that team possibly lose?
Talking with a couple of stars on that team, Smithpeters and guard-linebacker Tyler Rumsey, they were particularly complimentary of Langley’s work with the offensive line. One more aspect about that team, according to Rumsey, was that multi-sport athletes dotted the roster, but most of the offensive linemen played football only.
No area team has won a state title in the two decades since Harrisburg lifted its championship plaque at Champaign’s Memorial Stadium, and that drought will extend to the fall of 2021. Even if there is a football season this spring, it’s unlikely the playoffs will go beyond two rounds.
MORE OF STATUS QUO?: Dec. 2 is the next decision day for the IHSA as it tries to figure out some way it can play basketball this winter. That’s when its Board of Directors will hold a virtual meeting to discuss possible options.
Barring a sudden major downtick in COVID-19 cases and deaths, another helping of status quo is the likely verdict. The Governor’s Office and the Department of Public Health are unlikely to pivot from their stance that science and data are more important than unlocking gym doors.
Not having a basketball season is going to upset a lot of people. I would certainly miss being able to check out high-quality rivalries like Benton-Herrin, Nashville-Pinckneyville and Carbondale-Marion. But it seems foolhardy to advocate for games when lives could be harmed or lost by doing so.
A legitimate vaccine that works is still months away, and it’s going to take that for decision-makers to give the IHSA the go-ahead to proceed with any kind of “high-risk” sport. Hope if you want, and I think all of us will, but the realistic side in me will be surprised if high school basketball is played any time soon in this state.
Bucky Dent covers prep sports for the Southern Illinoisan and also votes on the Wooden Award. He can be reached at bucky.dent@thesouthern.com or at 618-351-5086.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!