Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Learning about Harrisburg's dominance

They tell us that knowledge is king, and I hope that I’ve become at least 12 percent smarter when it comes to Southern Illinois prep sports as a result of the feature I penned on the 2000 Harrisburg state championship football team for Thursday’s paper.

I’ve had more than one person tell me the Bulldogs might be the best prep team that’s ever stepped on a football field in this area. While I’ve only been here since 2012, when I looked at their stats recently on the IHSA’s website, I couldn’t decide which number(s) were more indicative of their dominance.

Was it the +528 scoring margin in 14 games, which averages out to nearly 38 points per game difference? Or was it the fact that quarterback Kyle Smithpeters ended with more touchdown passes than punts?

Maybe it was that three players scored more than 20 touchdowns, or that the top two receivers each averaged more than 40 yards per catch. Let me repeat that. Forty yards per catch, or more than most high school punters.

I can keep going on, but the paper doesn’t have quite that much space. Regardless, this was some team, one that accomplished something no other area team has in 20 years — winning a state title.