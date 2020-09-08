Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Like any other football Friday, but not

As one drove past the football field at Cape Central High School Friday night, it looked like any other football field on any other night.
The home team was warming up on one side, and St. Charles West was going through its pregame routine on the other side. Cheerleaders were ready to cheer, while the band was marching on the field in full uniform. The officials were ready to blow whistles and toss flags if necessary.
Yet it wasn’t like any other football Friday night I can remember, and for many reasons. But the most notable came when one walked to the gate and heard Cape Central officials reminding everyone to wear masks.
This is football 2020 in Missouri, one of the states around Illinois that is making a go of it while COVID-19 keeps the sport shut down here until 2021. Here, teams must wait until Feb. 15 to start practice for a seven-game season that begins the first weekend in March.
About 50 miles to the west of Carbondale, they opened a nine-game season last week in Cape Girardeau. The homestanding Tigers had their way with the visitors from the St. Louis area, rolling to a 42-14 win in a game that wasn’t that close.
“Once the game started, it was just like any other game,” said Cape Central senior Cameren Walley. “It was great to see all our hard work pay off. I feel very blessed that we were able to play, knowing other places near us can’t. I’d be devastated if I couldn’t play my senior year.”
So just how different was the first football game for most of us in the coronavirus era? Try sorta, kinda different. It’s the same game — you still have to block and tackle, yes — but it comes with twists.
For one thing, gone are the days where waterboys/girls run on the field during timeouts with six-packs of water bottles for players. Every player had their own water jug, and there was no sharing.
For another, there obviously weren’t as many people in the stands. The school is limiting attendance at Tiger Stadium, a modern facility with room for 5,000 spectators, to 1,600. It was about a third of that 1,600 on this wonderful night because perhaps 50 St. Charles fans made the long ride down I-55.
And those who were in the stands didn’t make a whole lot of noise. Maybe it was because of the weird circumstances, or that the game was a blowout from about the middle of the third quarter on, but a good chunk of the game was played in library silence.
How quiet was it? After multiple plays, you could hear Cape Central coaches yelling at players while sitting in the press box, which is positioned quite a ways from the field. I hope that if they get to play football this spring in Southern Illinois that the stadiums here aren’t as quiet as that.
For the most part, fans were good about wearing their masks in the seats, although there were a few who thought the rules didn’t apply to them. I thought Cape Central officials could have emphasized keeping masks on more often during the game, but overall, I believe they did a good enough job attempting to keep all of us safe.
Athletic director Tyson Moyers may have had the most thankless job in the house, trying to satisfy everyone’s needs while worrying about safety before everyone else. And his job these days is a never-ending collection of wants and needs.
“It’s not what the biggest challenge is,” he said when asked that question last week. “It’s trying to find a solution.”
Bucky Dent covers prep sports for the Southern Illinoisan and also votes on the Wooden Award. He can be reached at 618-351-5086 or at bucky.dent@thesouthern.com.
