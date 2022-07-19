Sports Column | Derek Brightwell: Football practices mean fall is almost here

While spring may be my favorite season, my predilection to cold weather always makes the turn from summer to fall something of a celebration for me. And while this summer has been a particularly miserable one in terms of the heat, last week gave me that first glimpse of cooler temperatures — even if the thermometer hasn’t — in the form of the return of high school football.

It was a Thursday, not a Friday, but the lights were on at McCracken County for some 7-on-7 and while no coach worth his salt would call that “real football” it was still a nice preview of what’s to come.

Of course this wasn’t my first taste of a fall sport this summer, and I don’t say this to disparage any other sport, but when people think of high school athletics in the fall, they cast their minds inevitably to the gridiron. And as the dog days of summer come and drench us in sweat, it’s never too soon to fantasize about sweaters, hot chocolate and sitting in the bleachers on a Friday night.

I don’t think it’ll be a surprise to many of you to know that the summer is the toughest time of the year to be a high school sports writer — well, as tough as any aspect of this job gets, I suppose. But the best thing about the summer, especially when you’re new to the area like I am, is that, because you don’t have to be at a game every night, it gives you a chance to get out and meet the coaches and student athletes in lower stakes environments. But I’ve always found that there is no better place to meet the community than at a high school football field on Friday nights in the fall.

As technology has connected us more and more digitally — especially in recent years when it was our only avenue for human interaction — it’s important to have those big community gathering spots. As someone who has almost exclusively grown up in the digital age (I had a Myspace almost all through high school, which will make me sound ancient to anyone born after the 90s), those Friday nights were the place to be, even if my high school team wasn’t very good after my freshman year.

My favorite thing about this job isn’t getting paid to go to games and talk about sports, although it still doesn’t feel real that that’s what my job is. No, my favorite thing about this job is the people I meet along the way. Having previously worked in the air hub at UPS and then building Escapes for Ford, it’s still awesome to me to get to see the impact my work has on communities, even if it’s a very small one. And that’s why I always get giddy about football season — because it, like no other sport, brings the community out every time, no matter the opponent.

In my personal life, football has dropped off in my watching habits — part of that is because my Colts got bad right when I had less free time to devote to fantasy football so it was an easy transition away. But professionally, it’s hard not to be excited about high school football and all the things that go along with it.

So it was that, even as I was sweating through my shirt long after the sun had set in Paducah, I was still excited. Because we’re almost a month away from the kickoff of the season. Because we’re almost back to busy weeks full of every sport having something going on at some point. But maybe more importantly, we’re almost back to whole towns coming out in support of the local team and, for me, no better place to meet the people I serve.