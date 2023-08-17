VIENNA — For the second time this week, a local high school has pulled the plug on varsity football.

Vienna High School officials announced Wednesday via social media that the varsity football schedule is being canceled. It marks the second time in the last three seasons that the Eagles have forfeited their season, citing a lack of numbers.

Sparta made a similar announcement earlier this week.

A press release from Vienna High School said: “Vienna-Goreville football will be modifying its fall 2023 season schedule. This modification is due to ensuring the safety of student-athletes. Because of lower numbers, the schedule has been modified to allow Vienna-Goreville football to participate in a junior varsity schedule (only).”

Athletic Director David Hill said Vienna has been working to build a football program in a community that hasn’t had a long history of football.

“It continues to be our goal to build that program,” he said. “We currently have approximately 40-plus seventh- and eighth-grade students who are actively participating and have been competitive in the youth league season.

“It takes building out the program at lower levels in order for it to maintain numbers into the high school program and we believe there is evidence of that,” Hill said.

Eagles new football coach Tyler Rumsey remains upbeat despite the cancellation of varsity games.

“My second love after my wife and kids is football,” he said. “While this is my first year as head coach for Vienna-Goreville, I am dedicated to building out a program that will compete at the varsity level as we move into the future.

“A big part of that is setting a foundation and playing a junior varsity schedule this season,” Rumsey said.

School officials said the new modified schedule for a JV season would be released as soon as possible.

With both Vienna-Goreville and Sparta having canceled games this that opens up the possibility of their scheduled opponents playing one another.

Sesser-Valier-Waltonville football coach John Shadowens said Thursday that the Red Devils have pivoted from a forfeit win over Vienna and will now host Pinckneyville in Week 2 at Sesser.

S-V-W had been scheduled to play Vienna and Pinckneyville had been scheduled to play Sparta during that week, so the matchup made sense.

Shadowens likes the matchup with the Panthers.

“From what I understand, Pinckneyville won three games last year and was a very physical team and will return several players,” he said. “I think this will be a good test for us. Our two towns are only 18 miles apart and we used to play each other in a nonconference game before the Black Diamond was a closed conference with no nonconference games. This game with the Panthers makes a whole lot of sense for both of us.”

Shadowens stopped short of saying that Vienna-Goreville should consider dropping football altogether, but did say that no lights and locker rooms at the field were a longstanding problem for visiting teams.

Playing road games in the middle of the afternoon on a Saturday when the temps may reach the 90s in August and September, he believes, is a player safety concern.

West Frankfort Athletic Director Brock Harris confirmed Thursday that the Redbirds will now host Hamilton County in place of Sparta in Week 9.

“We are appreciative Hamilton County is able to play us,” Harris said. “I think we both were in need and they came through.”

The Fairfield Mules were scheduled to open the season with the Vienna-Goreville Eagles on the earliest day possible allowed by the state (Thursday, Aug. 24).

Now that the contest with the Eagles is scuttled, Fairfield football coach Justin Townsend, who doubles as the school’s athletic director, said efforts are underway to try to line up a home game with Freeburg, a larger school.

“They haven’t committed to playing us yet, but we requested a home game for next Thursday night. I think we would have a huge crowd and it would be the only game in Southern Illinois to be played on Thursday. I would love to see them (Freeburg) come to the Trainyard.”

Townsend said he feels badly for the Vienna-Goreville seniors who will miss out on one final season of football.

“It’s unfortunate anytime a school is unable to field a varsity team,” he said. “That said, we have to do what’s best for our program and move forward."