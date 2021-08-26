Vienna-Goreville Eagles | Black Diamond Conference Football Preview

The Vienna-Goreville Eagles open the 2021-22 football season with an opportunity to change the entire outlook of the football program, according to head coach Nic Bocook.

Bocook is the third head coach in 12 years for the Vienna-Goreville football program. Before him was Brian Trambley for two seasons in 2014 and 2015; followed by two stints of current Sesser-Valier-Waltonville head coach Mike Rude, who stepped down from Vienna-Goreville in 2019.

The Eagles open the season against SVW where Bocook believes a win could set the tone.

“It’s one of those deals with the way we’ve struggled that if we come out of Sesser with a win, it changes the entire mindset,” said Bocook.

Low roster numbers have been a problem for many programs, but when Bocook looked at his end-of-season roster in April he only saw 22 names.

As of right now, his roster sits at 18 with hopes of doubling that number once more kids return from family vacations prior to the new school year.

“Winning that first week could be the biggest difference in going from having 30 kids try out to 50 kids,” said Bocook. “Kids are having a real issue with wanting to be a part of a losing team when we’re asking them to go above and beyond.”