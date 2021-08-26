Vienna-Goreville Eagles | Black Diamond Conference Football Preview

The Vienna-Goreville Eagles open the 2021-22 football season with an opportunity to change the entire outlook of the football program, according to head coach Nic Bocook.
Bocook is the third head coach in 12 years for the Vienna-Goreville football program. Before him was Brian Trambley for two seasons in 2014 and 2015; followed by two stints of current Sesser-Valier-Waltonville head coach Mike Rude, who stepped down from Vienna-Goreville in 2019.
The Eagles open the season against SVW where Bocook believes a win could set the tone.
“It’s one of those deals with the way we’ve struggled that if we come out of Sesser with a win, it changes the entire mindset,” said Bocook.
Low roster numbers have been a problem for many programs, but when Bocook looked at his end-of-season roster in April he only saw 22 names.
As of right now, his roster sits at 18 with hopes of doubling that number once more kids return from family vacations prior to the new school year.
“Winning that first week could be the biggest difference in going from having 30 kids try out to 50 kids,” said Bocook. “Kids are having a real issue with wanting to be a part of a losing team when we’re asking them to go above and beyond.”
Bocook believes in his players and is confident in the coaching staff around him. The assistant coaches include Erik Roper (DC), Rob Womack (OC), John Blue (OL-DL), and Dylan Roper, who Bocook hopes can coach J-V with more numbers.
“It’s a good group of guys that the young guys know and have been around,” said Bocook. “We’re the group this year that can make some noise.”
Returning for the Eagles is junior John Bagby, who Bocook labeled a difference maker when healthy. The quarterback battle is between two-year starter senior D.J. Holman and junior Adam Board.
Senior Jonathan Green returns after leading the Eagles in sacks (4.5) and TFL’s (8) last spring. Senior running back Weston Henderson averaged 55 yards on the ground last spring while also averaging seven tackles from his linebacker spot.
“(Weston) from his freshman to senior year has done a 180 on physicality,” said Bocook. “He sets the tone, he’s a great leader, and he’ll run downhill and knock your socks off.
“What I like about the quarterback battle is that (Adam) has worked his tail off this summer at football camps in Oklahoma and Northern Alabama. (D.J.) has been our starter and while he gives 110-percent in practice, he’s struggled in game moments. We’re hoping some competition can help him advance.”
With eight seniors out the door, Bocook is relying on the five returning seniors to match the intensity from last season.
“I look at the Edwards County game where we went up to their field without three of our seniors and we showed those guys we can compete,” said Bocook. “We also fought hard in a muddy game against Hamilton County. Normally we look at playing in mud as an advantage, but we lost that one 22-0.”
How familiar is Vienna-Goreville with Flora?
“I’ve looked into Flora a little bit but haven’t dug as deep,” said Bocook. “We’re preaching and focused on Sesser. We know that game for Coach Rude and the kids up there is a big focus for them too.”
