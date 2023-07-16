SESSER – Wins and losses only tell part of the story when assessing how successful one’s coaching career was at a school. The more important part is what life lessons did the coach pass along to his players.

In the case of Sesser native Carroll Kelly, most would say he shared quite a few.

Kelly was a fixture as Sesser-Valier Red Devils head football coach for 23 years from the fall of 1965 through the fall of 1987.

He was so beloved by his players, coaching staff, administrators, and fans that the school board named the football field after him before he coached his last game.

EARLY DAYS

Kelly graduated Sesser-Valier High School in 1956. He attended two years of college at Southern Illinois University, was drafted into the Army, serving in Germany during the Cuban Missile Crisis, and then returned to SIU.

Kelly earned his bachelor’s degree in education and would later go on to earn his master’s degree in education administration.

Kelly’s first year back with his alma mater as an employee was the 1965-66 school year. He taught physical education, driver’s education and health. He was asked to assume the head football coaching duties, as well as boys basketball and track. Kelly had participated in all three sports when he was in high school.

For the record, Kelly collected 77 wins against 122 losses, but helped his team win four Black Diamond Conference championships. His two best teams were in 1966 – his second year as a head coach – and 1980.

In ’66, the Red Devils finished 7-1. The only loss came in the last week of the season against a powerhouse Du Quoin team. Back then, there were no state playoffs.

In 1980, the Red Devils went 6-3 during the regular season, but captured the Black Diamond Conference title. They were knocked out of the Class 2A playoffs race by East St. Louis Assumption.

“I have a lot of good memories of Coach Kelly,” said former player, John Cockrum (Class of ’77). “He was both a good coach and a mentor. For some of us, he was a father figure. I have a lot of respect for him. He was and is a good all-around guy, a good Christian man.”

Cockrum, who played center on offense and middle linebacker on defense for the Red Devils, said Kelly expected his players to play hard, but more important, represent the school well.

“He set goals and expected us to follow them – life goals,” Cockrum said. “More than anything else, he wanted us to be successful in life.”

Former Zeigler-Royalton head coach John DeNosky speaks highly of Kelly.

“Carroll was a formidable opponent as a coach,” said DeNosky, whose Tornado teams had several key battles with the Red Devils in the 1980s.

“You hardly ever knew what Sesser-Valier was going to throw at you offensively when Carroll coached there,” DeNosky said. “Defensively, they were going to play a 44 (four down linemen and four linebackers) and they were going to play it well. Even when we won the state championship in ’82, Sesser-Valier was tough to beat. We had to go to double overtime against them.”

DeNosky added that he and Kelly have stayed good friends over the years.

“I always had the utmost respect for Coach Kelly. His teams were always well prepared. We had a good rivalry for several years.”

Kelly, now 85, has long been absent from the sidelines, but remains active with the Red Devils football program, running the scoreboard at home games. He also attends most of the basketball home games.

“I love being involved and helping out where I can,” Kelly said. “After I retired from coaching, I served as the high school principal for one year and nine more years after that as principal at the elementary/junior high before retiring in 1999.”

Kelly was also athletic director for a period of time at the school.

A former Southern Illinois Coaches Association Football Coach of the Year and Illinois Football Coaches Hall of Famer, Kelly said he told his players that football closely resembles life after completing a formal education.

“When you get knocked down, you have to get back up,” he said. “Things aren’t always going to be easy, but the message is that you don’t ever give up. I cherished the idea of watching young men mature and become good husbands, fathers, and citizens contributing to society,” Kelly said. “And if I played a small role in one of my players’ successes later in life, then I feel like I did something right as a coach and educator.”

Kelly said he had a strong coaching staff supporting him. Marty Patchet, Dave Simpson, and Ron Van Horn served the most time with him.

TODAY

Kelly has much to celebrate in his golden years. He can look back upon 34 years of service to the school district as a teacher, administrator and coach. He can also take pride in the fact that he served the school district an additional 12 years as board member, eight of which were as board president.

If that weren’t enough, Kelly was elected to the Sesser City Council for multiple terms, having served 36 years in all. And he remains active with the United Methodist Church, serving as Sunday School teacher and chairman of the Administration Council.

He and his wife of 56 years, Nancy, raised two children – Kristie (Spotanski), a kindergarten instructor in town, and Andrew, an architect, who resides with his family in nearby Mulkeytown.

“I am blessed,” Kelly said. “I have a loving and supportive family and was made to feel welcome here in my hometown as an educator and member of the city council. It doesn’t always work out that well.”

Not surprisingly, Kelly said he misses the daily interaction with student-athletes and his former co-workers almost as much as he misses the competitiveness of a ballgame.

“There was just something special about Friday night football in a small town,” he said. “I enjoyed every bit of that in my 23 years as coach.”