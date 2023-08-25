Week 1 High School Football Scores
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Harrisburg 39, Anna-Jonesboro 14
Murphysboro 49, Carbondale 7
Carmi-White County 52, Flora 16
Carterville 27, Benton 12
Johnston City 32, Christopher-Zeigler-Royalton 12
Eldorado 12, Edwards County 7
Freeburg 28, Fairfield 20
Nashville 42, Carlyle 8
Sesser-Valier/Waltonville 34, Hamilton County 16
West Frankfort 26, Massac County 7
Salem 34, Centralia 28
SATURDAY'S GAMES
Mount Vernon at Waterloo
Marion at Herrin
Red Bud at Pinckneyville
Du Quoin at Chester