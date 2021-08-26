'We've improved every year': Massac County Patriots coach

Massac County's program has trended upward the past two seasons by picking up three victories after a long winless drought. Two of those wins came this past spring for head coach Jason Roper, who now enters his fourth year with the Patriots.

"I feel like we've improved every year," Roper said. "And we're looking to continue to improve this season."

The Patriots have three returning starters in senior lineman Terry Janssen, linebacker Max Bremer and defensive back Justice Willis. Newcomers to watch include running backs TreShaun Bagby and Tyrus Riley.

Massac County's first two games are at home against Kentucky schools Fulton and Ballard Memorial, with Anna-Jonesboro and Pinckneyville being the other non-conference opponents.

