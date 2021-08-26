 Skip to main content
'We've improved every year': Massac County Patriots coach
Prep football

Massac County's program has trended upward the past two seasons by picking up three victories after a long winless drought. Two of those wins came this past spring for head coach Jason Roper, who now enters his fourth year with the Patriots.

"I feel like we've improved every year," Roper said. "And we're looking to continue to improve this season."

The Patriots have three returning starters in senior lineman Terry Janssen, linebacker Max Bremer and defensive back Justice Willis. Newcomers to watch include running backs TreShaun Bagby and Tyrus Riley.

Massac County's first two games are at home against Kentucky schools Fulton and Ballard Memorial, with Anna-Jonesboro and Pinckneyville being the other non-conference opponents.

Massac County Patriots

Coach: Jason Roper

Career Record: 3-21 (3 years)

2021 Spring Record: 2-4

Conference: SIRR Ohio

Key Returnees: Terry Janssen, OL; Max Bremer, LB; Justice Willis, DB.

Schedule

Aug. 27 Fulton (Ky.)

Sept. 3 Ballard Memorial (Ky.)

Sept. 10 at Anna-Jonesboro

Sept. 17 at Murphysboro*

Sept. 24 Harrisburg*

Oct. 1 Herrin*

Oct. 8 at Benton*

Oct. 15 at West Frankfort*

Oct. 22 Pinckneyville

*denotes conference game

