Where Are They Now? | Comte led Elverado to first and only football playoffs

ELKVILLE — It's hard to imagine that it's been 35 years since the Elverado Falcons put together a 7-2 regular season and advanced to the Class 1A state football playoffs.

That was the year that "Back to the Future" debuted on the big screen. Madonna and Michael Jackson were in their prime as recording artists. The Cosby Show and Family Ties were the top-rated TV shows. Michael Jordan won the Rookie of the Year award with the Chicago Bulls and the St. Louis Cardinals fell to the Kansas City Royals in the World Series on a blown umpire's call.

As it turns out, 1985 was also the first time EHS qualified for the postseason tournament. It was also the only time.

Winning seasons were few at this tiny Jackson County school that combines students from Elkville, Vergennes and Dowell.

A talented senior class was the reason for the successful run, and leading the charge was running back Doug Comte.

The 6-foot, 165-pounder could punish defenders when running between the tackles and outrun virtually everyone when in the open field. And that's no exaggeration as Comte was a state qualifier in track, having run the 100 meter dash in 10.9 seconds. That translates to a 10-second flat 100-yard dash, which is elite by anyone's measurement.