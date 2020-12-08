Where Are They Now? | Karnes family left lasting legacy at Du Quoin

"We got everybody's best shot. We trailed at the half to both Robinson and Marengo. Rob Eaton broke a long touchdown run to put us ahead in the championship game and we were able to hold on. I had two interceptions in that game. In the Robinson game, I had the game-winning touchdown run. Robinson was a very good team. I will always remember our home crowd. People were standing five or six deep all the way around the field. There must have been 5 or 6,000 people there easily. The atmosphere was electric. You can't ask for more than that as an athlete. Those are the kind of games you never forget."

Jason Karnes said he considered himself lucky to have played for his father, who had shifted over from head coach to assistant, and Martin, another outstanding leader.

"It's a dream come true to get to play for your dad," he said. "And then to help win a state championship for him, Coach Martin, my older brother, Jeff, and with my younger brother, Jarrod, who played on our special teams ... it meant everything to me, and I know how much winning meant to the community. We didn't want to let anyone down. We had so much pride as a team. I couldn't have asked for a better place to grow up. I wouldn't be who I am today if not for God, my family, coaches, teammates, and friends."

