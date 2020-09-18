Where Are They Now? | Marion's Ivy was complete running back

Ivy’s mark from 2010 remains the single-season rushing record at Marion. He helped the Wildcats go 9-2 and earn a trip to the second round of the Class 5A playoffs, part of the program’s streak of 15 straight playoff seasons.

Like most running backs, Ivy credits the guys fronting for him for his success.

“I was playing with the best offensive line in the state,” he said. “They were really good. They knew how to open holes and get me where I needed to go. If I didn’t have them that year, I wouldn’t have done as well.”

On the rare instances where the line didn’t create a crease for Ivy, he simply made his own. Martin still remembers a particular run in a game with Harrisburg that illustrated Ivy’s strength and ability to plow through defenders.

“I think every Harrisburg kid got a shot at him on one play and the pile of bodies kept moving down the field,” marveled Martin. “I think of the tenacity he ran with, but he also understood the game. He didn’t get impatient.”

Ivy was such a dominant figure that Martin even added some I-formation plays to his usual spread attack to take advantage of his ability.