Where Are They Now? | Matt Swalls was key cog in Z-R's state title run

ZEIGLER — Of all the phenomenal athletes in the 1980s in the Black Diamond Conference, and all of Southern Illinois for that matter, one of the best all-around athletes was Matt Swalls of Zeigler-Royalton High School. If not the best, he certainly would be on a short list of candidates.
Swalls, who only stood 5-foot, 11 inches and weighed about 180 pounds as an upperclassman, was a standout in football, basketball, track and summer baseball. He was the offensive catalyst for a Tornadoes team that won the area's first state championship in football in 1982.
What made Swalls special was multifold. He was not a speedster a la Christopher's Phil Steinmetz, but was deceptively fast. He was quick, an outstanding leaper, and very strong both with the ball and when making a defensive stop. He also had amazing hand-eye coordination and anticipation. He was every bit as dangerous a receiver out of the backfield as he was a ball carrier.
Some coaches call it a feel for the game, instinct, or a sixth sense. Call it what you want. Swalls had it. He played the game as though he knew exactly what was going to unfold just a split second before it occurred.
John DeNosky coached Swalls (Class of '83) his sophomore through senior seasons at Z-R.
"Matt was the type of player that you could take aside, have a talk with him about what you wanted to do against the opposition, and knew it would be carried out. You didn't have to tell him more than once," DeNosky said. "Matt had such an instinct for the game and overall talent. He made plays that you didn't design."
One such example was a designed run to the right in a home playoff game with Illiopolis, a stout defensive ballclub. Swalls broke right, then reversed field to his left, hurdled a would-be tackler, and cut up the middle en route to a long touchdown run. It proved to be the difference in the game and propelled the Tornadoes to the state title game against Walnut, a game Z-R won 7-6.
DeNosky also recalls a couple of big runs early in the second half at Oakland in the opening round of the playoffs in '82.
"It was a close game at the half, but Matt turned the game around with a couple of long touchdown runs. He was so strong, so explosive. It was hard to contain him."
DeNosky said he usually started each game with a pass play from quarterback Sean Connor to Swalls, who was the team's wingback. Playing that position allowed him to break loose on trap runs and get into the secondary quicker on pass routes.
And more often than not when the pass was called, it resulted in a touchdown.
"Teams knew it was coming and still couldn't stop it," DeNosky said. "Matt had such good hands that he could catch the ball in a crowd, break a tackle or two, and then run away from you. He was simply a tremendous talent, and a good kid, too, who would do anything for his teammates."
Swalls said he has often been asked why he wasn't the tailback, which would have resulted in more carries.
"Coach DeNosky had a plan. We had a good tailback in Steve Eldridge and playing wingback allowed me more freedom. It was a good fit. It made us better as a team. Coach knew what he was doing."
Swalls was named to the Black Diamond All-Conference and All-South teams three times. He was named All-State his senior year.
"One other thing about Matt...he had such great endurance," DeNosky said. "I don't know if he ever came off the field because of an injury. That was largely a testimony to his strength and determination."
Swalls entered high school as an impactful basketball player. As a freshman, he saw increasingly more playing time on a team that captured the conference and regional titles.
But while basketball may have been his favorite sport, he became more enamored with football as time passed, starting as a sophomore and soon becoming a team leader. It all came together with the state championship run his senior year.
"That was definitely one of the best times of my life," Swalls said. "I couldn't ask for anything more than what we accomplished. But it wasn't just the winning... that was great. It was just being around a group of guys that I had grown up with over the years and competing together. We were a tight group. It was all about the camaraderie. That's what you remember. Making lifelong friends."
Swalls said he was "blessed with athleticism," which allowed him to perform at a high level.
"It wasn't just me, though. I was surrounded by good athletes who made my job a lot easier. Guys like Mark Jelley, John Brower, Kris Fann, Steve Eldridge, Tex Bandy, Kirk Dickey, John Jones, Steve Richard, my cousin, Mike Sanders, and a sophomore quarterback in Sean Connor, who was tall enough to see over the line and had a strong, accurate arm. And there were many more. If one guy had an off day, you could count on somebody else picking up the slack."
Swalls said the Tornadoes played in a tough conference.
"We had to go three overtimes to beat Sesser-Valier and we trailed Christopher, 6-0, pretty late in the game before making a comeback. There weren't too many easy games. I'd like to think our regular season schedule prepared us well for the playoffs."
Speaking of that Christopher game, it was a punt of all things that turned the game around in favor of Z-R.
Pinned deep in their territory, the Tornadoes were forced to kick. Connor, the team's regular punter, sustained a minor injury and had to sit out a play. Swalls stepped up - and into the history books.
Although he was the team's placekicker, he hadn't punted all season. His first and only boot traveled more than 70 yards, reversing the field position and inspiring his teammates. Z-R forced a 3-and-out and proceeded to score consecutive touchdowns in picking up the win.
"People kind of underestimated us and that just fired us up that much more," Swalls said. "Believe me, every time that we stepped onto the field, we were ready to play. We played with a lot of energy and enthusiasm. And it sure did help to have such great support from the community. As I grew older, I realized how important our success was to the people of Zeigler and Royalton, and really all of Southern Illinois as we continued to make our way through the playoffs. People enjoyed watching us play and we worked hard to do our best every game."
The home football field is only partially visible today with the establishment of a new Dollar General store in town. But Swalls remembers the chants of "We are Z-R" and "Crunch Bunch" ringing in his ears before standing-room only crowds that exceeded 3,000 on two occasions.
"At the time, we didn't realize the impact we had made, but we do now," he said. "I don't think any of us at the start of the season thought we had a chance to win state. I know I didn't. We were picked third in the conference. But we started the season off with a win against Carterville and it just kind of built from there - one game at a time."
Swalls had only words of praise for his coaches - from Mickey Stafko and David Guill (junior high basketball) to Art Brandon (freshman football and varsity basketball), Bud Wieland (track), DeNosky and John Kretz (football and varsity basketball).
"They set us up to win," he said. "They got on me when I needed it and encouraged me at the right times, too. Coach DeNosky did a great job of managing the game. He understood the game very well and figured out how to best utilize our talents as players. Our coaches prepared us well for life after high school."
Zeigler-Royalton, which captured the Class 1A title when there were six classifications of state competition, was the first school in the region to win a state title in football. Since then, only Anna-Jonesboro, Du Quoin, Carterville and Harrisburg have accomplished the same.
"That really didn't sink in to us as seniors, but now looking back...that was pretty special," Swalls said.
POST Z-R
Swalls turned down a scholarship offer from SIU to play football, opting instead to play basketball on scholarship for Coach Tom Ashman at John A. Logan College. He even played briefly on the men's tennis and baseball squads at Logan.
After a two-year career and associate's degree, he was asked by Saluki head football coach Ray Dorr to walk on to the SIU team. Swalls did so his junior year.
"I just played one year and saw action mostly on the special teams," he said. "I decided not to go back my senior year as there were some family issues at the time. My grandpa passed away and my mother was sick. I dropped out of school and went to work."
Swalls started out working construction jobs and the coal mines, but was eventually hired in 1993 as a corrections officer at Menard. He was there for 18 years, advancing to the rank of lieutenant. He then transferred to Shawnee Correctional Center, where he worked for more than five years as the assistant warden of operations and finally served as warden at the Vienna Correctional Center for three additional years.
Having retired in January of 2020 at the age of 56, Swalls and his wife, Karna, have been married 27 years and have raised three children, now adults. Sydney, 25, is the eldest. She is a speech pathologist for a local school. She recently gave birth to a daughter, making Matt and Karna grandparents for the first time.
Austin, who was a standout athlete himself at Carterville High School, is now 23 years old and newly married. Following in the footsteps of his father, he works for the Department of Corrections at Shawnee.
Alexi, 20, is working on an RN degree at John A. Logan College.
Swalls said that he likes to hunt and fish in his spare time. He said he also likes to stay active.
"I miss the competition so much," he said. "We could be playing ping pong and I would still want to beat you. I guess the big difference now is that I can probably handle losing a little better now than I could when I was a senior in high school. Moving forward, I just want to become a better husband, father, and grandfather. And I want a more intimate relationship with God."