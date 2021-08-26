Where Are They Now? | Matt Swalls was key cog in Z-R's state title run

ZEIGLER — Of all the phenomenal athletes in the 1980s in the Black Diamond Conference, and all of Southern Illinois for that matter, one of the best all-around athletes was Matt Swalls of Zeigler-Royalton High School. If not the best, he certainly would be on a short list of candidates.

Swalls, who only stood 5-foot, 11 inches and weighed about 180 pounds as an upperclassman, was a standout in football, basketball, track and summer baseball. He was the offensive catalyst for a Tornadoes team that won the area's first state championship in football in 1982.

What made Swalls special was multifold. He was not a speedster a la Christopher's Phil Steinmetz, but was deceptively fast. He was quick, an outstanding leaper, and very strong both with the ball and when making a defensive stop. He also had amazing hand-eye coordination and anticipation. He was every bit as dangerous a receiver out of the backfield as he was a ball carrier.

Some coaches call it a feel for the game, instinct, or a sixth sense. Call it what you want. Swalls had it. He played the game as though he knew exactly what was going to unfold just a split second before it occurred.

John DeNosky coached Swalls (Class of '83) his sophomore through senior seasons at Z-R.