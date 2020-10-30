Where Are They Now? | Watson, Lantagne provided 1-2 punch for Carterville

CARTERVILLE — Although they only shared the backfield one season, the running back duo of Shawn Watson and Bill Lantagne proved quite formidable for the Carterville Lions in the late 1970s.

A class behind Lantagne, Watson was the more decorated back. As a senior in 1977, he was selected First Team All-State by the Illinois Coaches Association and Champaign Urbana News-Gazette. Not surprisingly, he was also All-South and MVP of the Black Diamond Conference. The 1978 grad also led the south in scoring with 136 points and rushed for over 1,000 yards. Defensively, he stood out as a safety in the secondary.

From a team standpoint, the Lions were rock solid, as well, posting an undefeated regular season at 9-0 and captured yet another BDC title. Unfortunately for Carterville, a strong Dupo ballclub knocked off the Lions in the opening round of the state playoffs.

"It was a weird match-up," said Watson, who is now 61 and serving as offensive assistant and quarterbacks coach at the University of Northern Iowa in the Missouri Valley Conference. "We were two of the best teams in the state in our class, but got thrown together in the first round. It was a good battle, but they won a heart-breaker against us."

Watson said he occasionally reflects back to his playing days.