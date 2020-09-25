Z-R captured area's first state football title under DeNosky

The 1983 and '84 seasons brought some success, as well, with records of 5-4 and 7-2. But in 1985, DeNosky's Tornadoes one-upped the '82 team with a 9-0 regular season.

Z-R outscored its opponents a stunning 290-16 as the defense shut teams down. Carterville, Sesser-Valier and Johnston City all failed to score in league play. Elverado managed one touchdown and Christopher one field goal.

Z-R caught a tough break in the postseason, however, drawing perennial powerhouse, Casey, in the opening round. The Tornadoes led in the fourth quarter, but couldn't hold on, falling 22-20. From there, Casey went on to run the table in rather easy fashion for the state title.

"We had our chances," DeNosky said. "We were so close."

There wasn't as much success on the gridiron in the years to follow, and in 1990, the district agreed to drop the football program and began a cooperative agreement with neighboring Christopher. DeNosky was asked to serve as an assistant for the Bearcats and did so for three seasons before accepting a similar position in West Frankfort under head coach Ken Joggerst.

Reflecting back, DeNosky said he wishes he had singled out the efforts of his assistant coaches more often when his Z-R teams went on that early 1980s run.