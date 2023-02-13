MARION — The inside-out game was working nearly to perfection Monday evening as the Mount Vernon Rams girls basketball team blitzed past Carbondale, 71-33, in the first semifinal game of the Class 3A Marion Regional.

Senior guard Justice Malone knocked down six 3-pointers and finished with 20 first-half points to pace the Rams' offense. She accounted for 22 points for the game, scoring only once in the second half.

Another stalwart Rams' senior - center Alaina Maurer - had eight points in the first half, but then exploded for 13 more in the second half, all down low in the paint, to finish with 21 for the game.

"I thought we played great," said Mount Vernon head coach Jeff Lonnon. "The girls played with a lot of energy tonight. We shot the ball extremely well from the field."

Lonnon said Malone was at the top of her game.

"I think that's the best ball she's played all year," Lonnon said. "And Maurer did an excellent job down low. She did an especially good job on the boards, limiting Carbondale to one shot most trips down the floor."

The Rams built a 24-9 lead after one period with Malone draining three triples and a pair of free throws to lead the charge.

It was more of the same in the second period as regional's top seed continued to build on its lead. Malone dropped in three additional trifectas. Tiara Johnson also hit for double digits with 11.

The same could be said for Kamare Pollard who contributed a pair of conventional field goals and a free throw. She finished the night with 10 points.

The Rams, who improve to 26-6 with the victory, led 41-21 at the intermission and 65-29 after three periods. It was a running clock in the fourth period.

Carbondale was never able to mount any kind of offensive push against Mount Vernon's aggressive trapping defense.

"We played them four times this year and Mount Vernon is a very good team," said Terriers head coach Tracy Hill. "If they continue to shoot the ball Thursday like they did tonight, they are going to be tough to beat. They're just so good defensively."

Carbondale was led offensively by sophomore Ariyana Robertson's eight points. Madyson Swope followed with six. Madysyn Butler tacked on five.

"This loss does not define us," Hill said. "We improved tremendously over last year. We went from five wins to 12 (12-19) this year. I thought our girls' dedication and work ethic were outstanding. We are building for the future."

Lonnon said it doesn't matter who the Rams play in the championship game. It's all about playing their own game.

"Just do what we do well," he said. "One game at a time."

Marion defeats Herrin

In the late game Monday, the Marion Wildcats pulled away from the Herrin Tigers, 53-38, to advance to the regional final against Mount Vernon.

The championship game time is set for 7 p.m. Thursday.

With Wildcats' star player Jerzy Bittle held to two first-half points, Marion had to rely upon junior Alexis Ucci and senior guard Lydia Phelps to carry the offense. And carry it they did.

Ucci had 10 points over the first two periods while Phelps had nine - all on 3-pointers.

Marion led 13-5 after one period. After the Tigers pulled within three at 13-10 early in the second period on a bucket and free throw by Karli Mann and stickback from Janiya Harrison, the Wildcats went on 10-0 run before Jersey Summers could nail a 3-pointer for Herrin.

Marion led 23-13 at the half.

The Wildcats kept Herrin at arm's length in the second half, outscoring the Tigers 30-25 over the final 16 minutes.

"I think we fixed what we needed to fix from last week's game with Herrin," said Marion head coach Melissa Courter. "We made some adjustments."

Courter added that Phelps and Ucci were key to the win.

"They were strong for us in the first half," she said.

Herrin head coach Jacob Emling said the Tigers struggled offensively.

"Our shots weren't falling, but give credit to Marion," he said. "If they can get points from players other than Jerzy Bittle, they can be pretty tough to beat."

Ucci finished with 14 to pace the Wildcats (16-15 overall). Bittle tallied 12 points, 10 coming in the second half.

"I'd like to say that we've improved each time we've played Mount Vernon," Courter said of Marion's next opponent. "We will have to play our best game to beat them."

Herrin, which finishes the season 13-18, was led by Karli Mann's 17 points. Summers was also in double digits with 10.