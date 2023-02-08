CARTERVILLE — On a night when the spotlight shined brightly on two of the area's finest girls basketball players - Amiah Hargrove of Christopher and Amayah Doyle of Carterville - and for good reason - it was an unlikely hero, junior guard Hillary Siemer, who stole the show and led the host Lions to a thrilling 48-43 victory over the Bearcats on Wednesday.

Siemer poured in a career-high 18 points.

"Hillary made the most of her opportunities," said Lions coach Todd Rogers. "She hit a couple of big shots from the outside and made most of her free throws. She is a capable player."

Siemer said she was simply trying to lend a helping hand.

"We knew we had to step up our game to beat a good team like Christopher," she said. "We knew they would be focusing their attention on Amayah (Doyle). I got open and it just so happened that my shots were falling tonight."

Siemer finished 5-of-5 from the field, including one 3-pointer, and was 6-of-9 from the free-throw line.

Rogers said he knew it would be a tough contest as the Bearcats are one of the top Class 1A teams in the state.

"This was a great game to add to the schedule. They're a great team and they have a great player in Hargrove. I thought we played very well defensively tonight and were very opportunistic on the offensive end."

Christopher coach Hayden Carter said he wasn't upset with the loss.

"Hats off to Carterville. I felt a lot of their shots were falling tonight and ours weren't," he said. "This was a good, competitive game for us to play going into the regional."

Hargrove led all scorers with 23 points. In addition to Siemer's 18, Doyle dropped in a hard-fought 12 points - nine coming in the second half.

In the first half, neither team could pull away from the other.

Kennedy Rushing got the scoring started for the Lions with a lay-in basket. McKensie Jackson answered for the Bearcats with a field goal to make it 2-2.

Doyle next drained a 3-pointer to give Carterville the lead back at 5-2, but Hargrove for Christopher swished a pair of free throws and then scored down low in the paint to give the visitors the lead back at 6-5.

Siemer countered for the Lions with a hoop to put them back ahead, 7-6. Olivia Russell then drained the first of two triples to push the advantage to four at 10-6.

Hargrove followed with a trifecta of her own to pull the 'Cats within one at 10-9. Siemer made one of two free throws for an 11-9 Carterville lead. Rushing scored in the paint to make it 13-9. But then Makayla Dejear scored on the wing to trim the lead to two and followed up with a 3-pointer to give the visitors the lead back at 14-13. That ended the first quarter of play.

In the second quarter, Tori Crain scored on a stickback basket to increase the advantage to three at 26-13. Khamari Jackson hit one of two free throws to pull the Lions within two at 16-14. Hargrove then scored under the basket to make it 18-14. Siemer's conventional 3-point play made it 18-17, but a jumper from Hargrove upped the lead back to three for Christopher at 20-17.

Avi Tomas came off the bench for Carterville to score her first two points of the game and the half ended in a tie at 26 all.

Christopher, now 25-3 overall, opens the postseason Monday at Webber Township against the winner of the Sesser-Valier-Wayne City game Saturday.

Carterville, 18-13 overall, hosts Murphysboro in a play-in game Saturday evening and a win will pit them against Hamilton County on Monday evening at Metropolis.