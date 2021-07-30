Girls Scholar-Athlete of the Year | Herrin's Kelsey Jurich

Most student-athletes admit time management is the most important skill to balancing both academics and athletics.
For Herrin High School senior Kelsey Jurich, the ability to manage three sports and remain top of her class never came easy, but she had the support system and work ethic in place to push forward.
“It was my mom,” Jurich said of her mother and volleyball coach, Karen Jurich. “I always liked being busy, but there were times that I struggled mentally by doing so much. There would be nights when she helped me with all of the tasks on my calendar.
“It could have been something as simple as washing my bed sheets. And she would say, ‘Alright, just this one time.’”
With that little bit of help, Jurich rose to dominate the classroom with a 4.4 GPA on a 4.0 weighted scale. Late nights studying earned her academic honors such as Illinois State Scholar, HHS National Honor Society President, The Southern Illinoisan’s Top Senior, KFVS 12 Heartland’s Best Senior, Swinford Publishing Top Senior, and her ultimate goal of receiving the University of California-Davis Provost Scholarship.
Jurich’s athletic honors as a volleyball libero, track hurdler and soccer midfielder are just as gleaming. The senior was All Conference in volleyball and track, All South in volleyball, and a member of the undefeated Southern Illinois River-to-River Ohio Conference volleyball champion team.
One of Jurich’s fondest sporting memories came in volleyball her senior year when Herrin snapped a long losing streak against Massac County in three sets.
Those accolades make Jurich The Southern Illinoisan’s Girls Scholar-Athlete of the Year for the 2020-21 school year.
“It’s definitely just time management and making time for yourself even when that seems impossible,” said Jurich. “I would make time by putting my dogs in the car, turning some music on and just driving.”
Jurich has a car trip planned for mid-September when she leaves for California where she will study biology at UC Davis. She plans on earning a four-year degree before attending medical school in the subject she enjoys the most.
“I’m looking forward to doing something new,” said Jurich, “but in an independent way where I’ll still have my family for support.”
It will be a transition for Jurich when she leaves the family nest. She will also miss competing with her teammates.
“I think leaving home will be the hardest part,” Jurich said. “I knew I wanted to go to California, (UC Davis) was my college of choice, and my mom and I actually took a three week trip out there last summer. Having her there by my side was really great and I appreciate her being involved.”
UC Davis has one of the top graduate veterinary programs in the country. Jurich is interested in studying veterinary medicine.
“We always encourage students to strive for the next level at Herrin,” said HHS Athletic Director Andrew Anderson. “(Kelsey) set out for a goal and accomplished it. That’s what it’s all about; when you see someone set goals, strive for those goals and meet them.”
Jurich is also FBLA President and Parliamentarian; a member of Student Chamber, Rotary Club, Youth and Government, and HOSA Organization.
She is currently spending her summer as a camp counselor at Camp Manitowa in Benton.
“I was highly considering playing volleyball in college,” said Jurich. “It’s the sport I’ve put the most time into, but academics have always been the No. 1 thing.
“I’m excited for this new chapter in my life.”
