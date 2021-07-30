Girls Scholar-Athlete of the Year | Herrin's Kelsey Jurich

One of Jurich’s fondest sporting memories came in volleyball her senior year when Herrin snapped a long losing streak against Massac County in three sets.

Those accolades make Jurich The Southern Illinoisan’s Girls Scholar-Athlete of the Year for the 2020-21 school year.

“It’s definitely just time management and making time for yourself even when that seems impossible,” said Jurich. “I would make time by putting my dogs in the car, turning some music on and just driving.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Jurich has a car trip planned for mid-September when she leaves for California where she will study biology at UC Davis. She plans on earning a four-year degree before attending medical school in the subject she enjoys the most.

“I’m looking forward to doing something new,” said Jurich, “but in an independent way where I’ll still have my family for support.”

It will be a transition for Jurich when she leaves the family nest. She will also miss competing with her teammates.