Girls Scholar Athlete of the Year | Murphysboro's Malorie Gill leads on the field, in the classroom

Murphysboro senior Malorie Gill was born to be a leader – on the court, in the field and in the classroom.

“From the time she entered high school as a freshman, you could just tell she was different,” MHS principal Cody Ellermeyer said. “She’s a leader. She led in volleyball as well and other clubs and various organizations we have here. She’s someone the underclassmen could look up to. She’s just a driven person.”

She lived up to those lofty expectations, earning valedictorian of her class with a 4.1463 GPA, never getting anything lower than an A in any class she took all while being one of the driving forces behind the Red Devils explosive offense in softball and being a leader as a libero in volleyball. All of that has earned Gill the Southern Illinoisan Girls Scholar Athlete of the Year.

“It’s just that competitive mindset where you want to be the best at everything,” Gill said about her mentality in athletics and academics. “Obviously that’s not going to happen but that mindset will take you so far in life.”

It’s a mentality that will be taking Gill to Western Illinois University as a softball player where she intends to not waver from what’s gotten her there so far.

“I don’t want to be the girl that lets up after high school. I want to keep that going, keep that persona going and make sure my life is set up,” she said. “Softball got me there. It paid for my college so I can get a degree and get a good job for the future.”

Self motivator

Any coach will tell you that when the best player is also the hardest worker, it’s a dream come true. Malorie Gill is the embodiment of that expression.

“She’s always had that mindset and determination that not only is she going to work her butt off on the field, but she’ll do it in the classroom as well,” Kim Cook, who coached Gill both in softball and volleyball, said.

MHS Athletics Director Len Novara also knows how important it is to have a student athlete like Gill in the academic setting as well.

“Anytime you have your most talented players as your hardest workers and best students, best citizens in the hallway, it just sets the tone for the rest of the student athletes,” he said. “It certainly makes our job a lot easier.”

For Gill, it’s like a switch she can’t, or won’t, turn off and it comes from her competitive nature.

“I’m a very competitive person and I don’t really like to lose. It happens sometimes and obviously I’m okay with that but if we could win, I want to win,” she explained. “Whenever I get a B on a paper, it makes me mad because I know I could’ve studied harder, studied longer, worked harder to get that A. It’s one of those things where I know I could so if I don’t, I’m just mad at myself – not my teachers but at myself.”

Navigating hardship

Like every member of the Class of 2022, Gill had to adjust to a lot of changes during the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020. For her, personally, it impacted her college recruiting timeline as well as impacting the record performances her and her softball teammates could put up.

But Gill got thrown a curveball in life even before the pandemic altered it for everyone. In 2020, Gill lost her mother, throwing her life into chaos.

“I’m not going to lie to you, for a few months it was really hard – just to get out of bed, go to the field and hit a softball was really hard,” she recalled. “COVID, we weren’t allowed to leave the house and then with everything with my family, it was so difficult.”

But, like with everything else, Gill was able to right the ship and prove to both herself and her mom that she could get through it.

“I got it into my mind that this is only a small part of the road. Obviously, I’ll never forget my mom, but it was just a driving factor, honestly. I wanted to be able to show her that I could do it,” she said. “It was a big motivation to prove to her that all of this wasn’t a waste – I can go to college for softball, I can be the valedictorian, top of my class, all that stuff.”

Gill’s heart and determination during that stretch left a big impact on everyone around her as well.

“She did that with grace and a full heart and we’re super proud of her,” Ellermeyer said.

“A lot of kids her age don’t go through what she’s gone through during this short time in high school. There wasn’t a lot of time for her to feel sorry for herself and let off,” Cook added. “It was almost even more of a motivator to step up and play in honor of her mother and doing the kind of things her mother wanted her to do.”

Doing it all

Gill’s accomplishments in the realm of athletics are staggering – 12 aces, 269 digs and 29 assists on the volleyball court and slashing .454/.493/.684 in softball with 11 stolen bases, 17 doubles, three homers and 31 RBI, earning All River-to-River honors every year of her career and finishing second in school history in runs and third all-time in stolen bases. She also was named to the SI Select All-Star Game this year and recorded a .902 fielding percentage at third base – her third preferred position (she’s naturally a second baseman but plays shortstop on the travel ball circuit).

Cook described her as someone who can take over a game in either softball or volleyball. “As a coach, you want those kinds of players on the field.”

But Gill wasn’t just content to be among the best athletes Murphysboro had ever seen, as she also wanted to be as successful in the classroom. The problem? Figuring out how to fit everything into a day. Luckily, Gill had a plan for that, too.

“A big part of it is just organization – having a planner and setting your day out step by step. You never want to have a day not organized,” she explained. “For me, it’s work out in the morning, get to school and get everything done and then it’s sports after and homework at night. Then it’s just repeat, repeat, repeat. You want to have a scheduled day and never differ from that schedule because then it could throw it off.”

Her plan is to carry over that focus to Western Illinois and her coach believes she could not only match what she’s accomplished in high school, but exceed it.

“She’s going to go onto Western and take that same work ethic that she had at Murphysboro and apply it not just in softball but also in the classroom,” Cook explained. “I can see her being an All-Conference athlete, scholar athlete but also an All-American Scholar Athlete.”

Leaving behind a culture

Legacy isn’t something that high school students think too much about, but Gill and her teammates are leaving behind a good one.

“Between her and Shelby Cook, her teammate on the softball team, they set a culture here. A team can only get better when the players take ownership of it and she did that and it’s going to be missed,” Ellermeyer said. “Hopefully the younger ladies on the team can see what she did and take control of those programs. That’s how you keep successful programs rolling.”

For Gill, it was something that she did have in the back of her mind when she started playing with the girls that would be her teammates all through high school.

“It’s amazing because back in sixth, seventh grade when me and the Cook girls came to middle school, we really set that tone,” she said. “At the time, softball was starting to make its way up and I feel like it showed the younger girls that softball is an amazing sport… The fact that so many girls are playing the sport and have that drive and want to get where I and some of the girls I’ve played with are at right now is just heartwarming.”

Her impact on Murphysboro High School extends well beyond the field and the court and the classroom and her presence will certainly be missed in those halls.

“She’s a remarkable young woman and one that Murphysboro High School is certainly proud of,” Novara said, echoing everyone’s feelings.

