DU QUOIN — Zoee Sadler and Riley Cruse scored three goals each to lead Anna-Jonesboro-Cobden to an 8-2 win over Du Quoin in a River-to-River girls soccer match Wednesday evening.

“We played our game today and then some,” said Anna-Jonesboro-Cobden coach Mark Boomer. “It’s real early in the season and we’re still a work in progress, so we moved people around playing difference positions to see how they would do. Next week we’ve got Marion on Monday followed by two conference game against Carterville Tuesday and Harrisburg Thursday.”

The Lady Wildcats remained undefeated with its third straight win to open the season at 3-0 while the Indians dropped to 0-2-1.

“It was a really a pretty fast-paced game to start with,” said Du Quoin coach Trebor Mann. “They were really putting the pressure on us and it took our defense a while to get into the game. They worked hard and spent a lot time down in our end. Even though our defensive effort was great we have some tactical things we have to execute come tomorrow.”

Sadler came into the game as A-J’s leading scorer with three goals and opened the scoring at the 4:20 mark on a pass from Payton Brust. She scored again with 3:23 left in the first half, but it was disallowed on an off-side call.

“This is actually my first year playing and scoring three goals was exciting, Sadler said. “I have nobody to blame because I was definitely off-sides.”

Sadler shook off her mistake and opened the second half on a goal just 28 seconds after the kickoff assisted by Katelynne Heinricks. Eight minutes and 27 seconds later she completed her first hat trick scoring an unassisted goal.

“I saw the ball come out on a rebound and saw my chance,” Sadler said. “I’m not used to soccer, so scoring at all is really exciting to me.”

After Sadler opened the scoring, Cruse scored back-to-back goals in a 3:09 span to up the lead to 3-0 with 24:52 left in the first half.

“It was my teammates really,” Cruse said. “They gave the ball to me and they were there in case I needed them."

Both goals were scored from the right side with the first going into the net after freshman goalkeeper Kayden Neff got her fingers on it. Her second goal was assisted by Lakelyn Carter.

Sophomore forward Isabella “Issy” Phillips cut the lead to 3-1 with 18:23 remaining in the first half off a long pass down the right sideline from Grace Phipps.

Cruse completed her hat trick with her fourth goal of the season with 9:17 remaining in the first half to give the Wildcats a 4-1 lead at intermission

Freshman Alyssa Fabian also scored the first goal of her high school career with 20:57 left assisted by senior Madi Robinson. Fabian then notched her first assist setting up Carter for her first goal of the season to up the lead to 8-1 with 4:27 remaining.

Phillips scored her second goal of the game and her team-leading seventh of the season with 1:17 left for the final margin.