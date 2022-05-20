Girls Soccer | Bruce leads Marion to regional title win over Carbondale

CARBONDALE — It was the kind of game that spawns the cliché of it being a shame one team had to lose, but that’s exactly what transpired on the pitch of the Fralish Soccer Complex for the Carbondale Regional final between Marion and Carbondale.

Both teams exchanged blows like heavyweight boxers in the golden days of the sport before senior Lily Garrett put a perfect free kick into the box with 19 seconds left and classmate Margaux Bruce flung her body at it to put her third goal in the back of the net and secure the Wildcats’ fourth straight regional title and completing the season sweep over the rival Terriers, 3-2.

“This was worth the cost of admission. This is the kind of game that Carbondale-Marion needs to be and I’m extremely happy with the effort of the girls,” Carbondale coach Ortez Davis said. “It just personally hurts because I know we worked hard enough to win this game and they don’t have anything to show for it.”

Bruce said all she felt after the ball went in was “so much relief.” But before that, it was a little more frantic.

“I knew it was now or never – time was running out,” she said. “Beautiful ball, perfect ball by Lily and I was right there. I ran at an angle and just threw my body at it – it hit my chest – whatever I can do to get it in.”

“A lot of credit goes to Lily because there were three people who could’ve scored on that ball and all three were crashing hard,” Marion coach Jaime Clark, still wet from the ice water shower her players gave her, said. “One of them was going to score and it’s perfect that it was Margaux because she led the way with her heart tonight.”

Bruce has been a stellar player for the Wildcats all season long and she showcased it Friday night with the season on the line. After Emma Bickel scored on a penalty kick 12 minutes into the match, she answered back just over eight minutes later, getting past Carbondale keeper Averie Summerlin to slowly roll the ball across the goal line for the equalizer.

In the second half, Bickel got another PK goal and exactly four minutes later, Bruce scored the most impressive goal of the match. Being checked by seemingly every member of the Terriers’ defense, Bruce eventually broke through, collected a pass and placed the ball right under Summerlin’s dive to tie it up again.

“I just wanted it so bad,” Bruce recalled. "I just kept going.”

“Margaux worked her tail off to be able to create that chance – she carried that team, you know. That’s awesome for her,” Davis said.

“It was just sheer will, shear heart. Margaux has the heart of a lion and she just went and battled for that one,” Clark added. “She knew we needed that and, you know, she’ll go one on three if she has to to make it happen. She’s a goal scorer and when she gets the ball, you better watch out because she’s not going to stop until it’s in the back of the net.”

But every time Marion was able to even the score, Carbondale was right back on the attack, creating pressure and a number of great chances to take the lead again.

“We talked about it the other day – pressing the issue of we need to play a complete 80 minutes,” Davis said. “Our team responded well enough to be able to put pressure on them and create chances – we got the lead back again. We knew it was going to be a fight… We had our chances to win and we just came up short.”

“Carbondale gave us a run for our money tonight. They used their speed, were real physical and had a great game plan,” Clark said. “But I’m so proud of our girls for responding.”

For Carbondale, the loss is the end of the line, putting a cap on the season and, for Anna Schurz and Rawda Abdeltawab, their time wearing the Terriers uniform. Davis said he didn’t know if Schurz would be able to play, or what she’d be able to give, as she was just cleared for minutes from injury.

“I was very happy that she was able to play in this last game because I knew it meant a lot to her,” he said. “We talked briefly about how this team changes because of this game. We don’t have those seniors anymore… (Anna) and Rawda are the two seniors and they’re extremely special to me. They’ve been around four years, through the pandemic and everything else and it’s a lot to take on. They’re great kids, you know.”

For Marion, it’s a tough matchup next week, taking on defending state champion Triad who are currently 20-1 on the year. Bruce said the win Friday will give them a lot of momentum heading into that matchup and Clark echoed that, highlighting the physicality of Friday’s win.

But, as both coaches walked off the pitch Friday night, they both knew they’d watched a great high school soccer game.

“Both teams came in ready to battle. It was awesome seeing both teams giving 100 percent and playing with heart,” Clark said. “They battled and left everything on the field and so did we.”

