Girls Soccer | Carbondale advances to regional final with win over Anna-Jonesboro

CARBONDALE — The Terriers punched their ticket to Friday’s regional championship match with a 5-0 win over Anna-Jonesboro on Monday night. The win sets up a meeting with conference rival Marion.

Despite taking a 2-0 lead into the half, Carbondale coach Ortez Davis felt his team came out a little sluggish and reinforced that they’d need to be on their A-game for all 80 minutes of Friday’s match.

“You need to be playing your best ball and I feel like in the first half – even though we were up 2-0 – we were still slow coming out of the blocks. The tempo was a little more relaxed. We were working on some things – keeping composure and that stuff – but keeping composure doesn’t necessarily mean slow down how we attack,” he said. “We put a lot more pressure on them in the second half and got some more chances and started to finish those chances. Now, we still let too many of them get away from us. Come Friday, that could be a game deciding moment. We’re going to work on getting to that next level so we’re ready for Friday’s game.”

Emma Bickel started things off with a goal for the Terriers just under eight minutes into the game, and 12 minutes later, Noah Pease added one before Anna-Jonesboro keeper Riley Cruse got more stingy with the net, shutting the Terriers out the rest of the half.

Meanwhile, the Terriers’ defense didn’t give up much, ensuring a rather easy day for their keeper, Aurora Friedrich.

But in the second half, Carbondale came out with more fire, with Molly Mulligan getting a goal just over 10 minutes into the half and Bickel getting her second eight minutes later. McKenna Hickey, who’d been going hard at the net all match long with nothing to show for it, finally got herself a goal in the final 10 minutes on a deflection that saw her flip over Cruse as the ball went in.

“You get nothing but hard work from her,” Davis said of the captain. “There were chances that happening for her but she just couldn’t get one and it’d be easy to become frustrated. I talked to her and made sure she’d be ready for the next opportunity and she got one. Yeah, it was an ugly goal, but she stayed with it otherwise she doesn’t get that. I think she’ll be happy with that because she knows it was an effort goal.”

Now the Terriers are looking at Marion, who will be acting as the home team despite the Fralish Complex playing host to the tournament. After losing to the Wildcats in the final game of the regular season, Davis said he would hope his team would be hungry in the event of a rematch and that feeling hasn’t changed.

“I just told them that we can’t wait for the halftime speech to turn it up a notch. You have to give that effort for the full 80 minutes to be successful in Friday’s game.”

