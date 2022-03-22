Girls Soccer | Carbondale gets win over Murphysboro in rivalry game

MURPHYSBORO — Anna Schurz scored the first two goals, assisted on the third and was instrumental on the fourth to lead Carbondale to a 4-1 win over Murphysboro in the Jackson County Bragging Rights girls soccer game Tuesday night on the turf of “Doc” Bencini Field.

“This game was important to the team for a couple reasons including it being the Bragging Rights game, so there was a lot of extra weight behind this game,” said Carbondale coach Ortez Davis. “Murphy has had our number the last few years, so we wanted to go out and show well. In the past we’ve shown well, but always managed to come up short. So I’m proud of them being able to get over that hump.”

The Terriers improved to 3-1 with its second win in a row while the Red Devils fell to 1-3.

“We’ve beat them several times, so now its Carbondale’s time,” said Murphysboro coach Michael Lydy. “Three quarters of my team are freshmen and sophomores and we’re talking very young player developmental wise in terms of their soccer skills, but I think we played well. We’ve had a very brutal schedule and with that has come some injuries and I have a very short roster in terms of players with any experience, so it’s going to be kind of rebuilding year. But to be honest I thought the second half we played quite well.”

The Terriers didn’t give up a shot on goal in the first half out-shooting the Red Devils 7-0. The only shot they gave up was a goal with less than 19 minutes left in the game after taking a 4-0 lead 27 seconds earlier.

Carbondale took the early lead just 2:35 into the game on a goal by the senior midfielder Schurz.

“The goal was a mixture of really being excited of just being out there in a game like this and having that energy to get on the ball and taking that shot,” Schurz said. “The ball bounced off a person coming back out and I took a touch outside of the box and hit it into the left corner.”

The game was played mostly on the Murphysboro side of the center stripe for the rest of the first half until Murphysboro held possession for over a minute with 7:30 remaining, but despite having two throw-ins within 15 yards of the goal the Red Devils couldn’t get a clear shot on freshman goalkeeper Averie Summerlin.

Schurz teamed up with junior forward Emma Bickel with 4:06 remaining in the half to double the Terriers' lead. Bickel got possession of the ball on the left side of the box and crossed to Schurz on the other side, who one-timed it past Bailey Summers. For Schurz, it was her fifth goal of the season.

“We had a great play out wide and she crossed it and I just stepped into it, Schurz said. “The girls were really winning the balls out of the air being aggressive and most of all the girls were having fun playing together. We’ve been working on our communication all summer and this game showed what we can do.”

Carbondale upped their lead to 3-0 at the 4:12 mark of the second half on a play started by Schurz along the left sideline. The senior got around the defense and sent the ball into the middle where it found Bickel, who punched it right back into the upper part of the net for her fourth goal of the season.

Murphysboro threatened four and half minutes later, but a long pass missed the connection and Summerlin came out and grabbed the ball at the top of the box. Less than two minutes later, Bela Cerrato had a free kick about 26 yards out, but her shot went over the three-player wall and sailed over the crossbar by about two feet.

With 19:57 remaining in the game, Bickel got free after a great pass, but Summers made the save. However, 24 seconds later, Schurz took a shot that ricocheted off Summers right to sophomore Daphne Johnson for her first goal of the season.

Twenty-six seconds later, Alexis Blevens snapped the shutout bid on a pass from Genoa McCarroll for the sophomore’s first goal of the season.

