CARBONDALE — Carbondale scored three first half goals and went on to hand Murphysboro its first loss of the season, 3-1, in a non-conference girls soccer match on the turf at Frank Bleyer Field.

“We came out and played aggressive and the girls were really on it with set pieces to score the first two goals, which definitely helped to get them to relax,” said Carbondale coach Ortez Davis. “After we started to settle down, we did a really good job and started to connect some of those passes.”

Carbondale won its second game in a row after a loss to Belleville East to improve to 3-1 on the season while Murphysboro dropped to 2-1 after wins over Metro-East Lutheran and Breese Mater Dei.

“I pride myself on being able to defend set plays and we are not heading the ball on corners right now and that will happen when you don’t,” said Murphysboro coach Michael Lydy. “They put the ball in the right spot, but we didn’t defend either of those well. And the third goal was a goalie mistake.”

The Terriers took the first shot of the game just 2:20 after the opening kick, but it was a slow roller that Red Devil freshman goalkeeper Nahima Mateo easily picked up and kicked away.

Seven minutes later, Carbondale forced the first of its six first half corner kicks. Norah Anastasia Pease took the kick from the right side and Emma Bickel scored on a header to give the Terriers a 1-0 lead at the 9:23 mark.

Less than three minutes later, the Terriers forced another corner kick and Pease again took the kick, but this time from the left side and it curled into the goal without being touched for her third goal of the season to up the lead to 2-0 with 27:48 remaining in the first half.

The Red Devils finally got their offense going and took two at Terrier keeper Averie Summerlin, but the sophomore easily turned them away.

With 15:22 remaining, Julia Oberg got possession of the ball in the right corner and after moving closer to the net took a chip shot that Mateo misjudged for Oberg’s fourth goal of the season.

“The ball got up into the wind and had spin on it and I think my defender kicked it in,” Lydy said. “So we had an own goal and a two defensive mistakes on set plays. Basically, we’re in the third week of the season and we’re still learning, so I look forward to playing them at the end of the season.”

The Red Devils had two scoring opportunities in the final 12 minutes, but each time Summerlin was up to the task and the Terriers took a 3-0 lead at the half.

“Controlling the game starts with the girls,” Davis said. “When they get comfortable and get into a rhythm it allows them to move off the ball a little bit more and a bit more composure and play to each other strengths.”

The second half opened with Murphysboro maintaining possession in the Carbondale half resulting in the first shot a the 2:07 mark, but it was right on and Summerlin made the save. Less than a minute later, the Red Devils were still pressuring and Summerlin had to make a sliding save with Megan McNitt charging in.

After Carbondale had a scoring chance that didn’t materialize, Murphysboro was on the attack again and three minutes later Summerlin had to make another save.

Murphysboro finally got on the board with 13 minutes left on a rush that started down the middle and ended with freshman Olivia Sunny scoring on a low shot that beat Summerlin to her left for her first career goal.

“It was a through ball where she out-competed the other team and our own players to get to it,” Lydy said. “I was very proud of her out-running everyone else to be the first one to ball and slotting past the goalie."