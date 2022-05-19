Girls Soccer | Carbondale hosts Marion in rivalry regional final

CARBONDALE – Not that there needs to be any extra motivation in a regional final game, but at Carbondale’s Fralish Soccer Complex Friday night, that’s exactly what there will be as Marion takes on the hosting Terriers.

“We know what we’re up against in Marion – they’re having a great season,” Carbondale coach Ortez Davis said after Carbondale topped Anna-Jonesboro 5-0 to advance. “There’s a lot of rivalry and history at this point and it’s not even bad blood, it’s about going out and competing.”

Marion made quick work of Mount Vernon in the first game of Tuesday’s semifinals, besting the Rams 10-2 to earn its school-record 21st victory and advance to the finals.

The Wildcats started the season 12-0 before suffering their first loss against St. Charles East in Carbondale’s Fralish Showcase. One of those 12-straight wins was at Carbondale in a game that went to penalty kicks. Marion tied the school record for victories on the final day of the regular season, on its Senior Night against, you guessed it, Carbondale. After that loss, Davis admitted that Marion has “had (their) number” as of late – including a 1-0 victory in last year’s regional final. Even still, Marion head coach Jaime Clark isn’t taking anything for granted.

“We’re playing really well right now, we’re playing as a team and we’re playing a great Carbondale team. It’s always hard to play a rival three times in one season and to do it on their home field. It’s going to be a battle and I think we’re prepared for a battle,” she said. “It’s always a battle when it’s on their home field, for sure… I anticipate nothing less than everybody giving 100 percent. They’re a tough team – they’ve got a lot of speed, a lot of youth and a lot of people who’ve played with us so the kids know each other. I know they’ll come out ready to play and battle so if we’re not on our game, they’ll have our number.”

With the season on the line, both coaches admitted that it doesn’t get any better than lining up across from a conference rival.

“It’s Friday Night Lights as far as soccer goes in the spring. I’m hoping the weather is great but you know what? It doesn’t matter,” Davis said. “Whoever plays the best 80 minutes on Friday is going to walk away with the regional title.”

Even still, neither coach is budging on this game meaning any more just because of who they’re playing – even if Davis also admitted he definitely won’t be wearing the yellow 1985 alumni shirt he wore in the win over Anna-Jonesboro, because you can’t be wearing the other team’s color.

For Davis, a win Friday would mean more than just a win over a conference rival with a lot of history and familiarity. It’ll mean more, even, than just a regional title.

“It will say more about my group and how they’re able to respond in a big moment because that’s what I feel we’ve been lacking,” he said. “At this point, it wouldn’t matter if it’s Marion, Anna – whoever we’re facing in those circumstances, it’s more about our team being able to have that put us over the top moment and be playing at our highest level.”

But, he added, it’s just a little bit sweeter that it is the Wildcats.

“I feel like Marion is the perfect opponent for it to be because of the energy level that comes – you know it’s going to be a dogfight, a physical game,” he said. “It’s about how you respond to that. It’s a chess game and we have to come out and do our part to play to our strengths. If we do that, we’ll be in a good spot.”

In the battle of cats and dogs, it’s the Terriers who are the lower seed and are the underdogs and that just fuels Davis and the rest of the Carbondale squad.

“I know the girls are hungry. We’re familiar with this situation,” he said. “We have nothing to lose so we’re going to come out swinging.”

Meanwhile, in the Centralia regional final, another Southern Illinois team will be battling for a spot in the Triad Sectional. Carterville-Herrin blanked Richland County 5-0 in Tuesday’s semifinal and will face top seeded Waterloo in the finals.

The Bulldogs had little issue with the regional hosts, beating Centralia 8-0 in the first game Tuesday and will be the favorites in Friday’s regional final.

