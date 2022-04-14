Girls Soccer | Carbondale, Murphysboro head to St. Louis for Parkway Showcase

The girls soccer teams from Carbondale and Murphysboro make the trip to St. Louis this weekend to compete in the Parkway Showcase – one of the Midwest’s premier college showcases for girls soccer.

The two schools will be among 56 other high school soccer programs from Missouri and Illinois playing in front of college coaches from programs of varying sizes, including Division-I programs.

Carbondale has been making the trip to the Parkway Showcase since 2011 – with only a few skipped years – and head coach Ortez Davis says it’s always a good trip for his team as a whole and for players individually.

“I take them down there because I think it’s a great opportunity to play teams they’d normally never see on our schedule as well as, with it being a college showcase, I want to be able to make sure my players have every opportunity possible to be seen for those interested in playing college sports,” he said.

Davis harkens back to his own playing days and, specifically, the coaches who helped him on his soccer journey. He says that’s what has motivated him to work to get his players in front of as many eyes as possible.

“One year we went up there, we had one girl already committed and I had coaches reach out to me about other girls and we ended up sending four girls to colleges that initially didn’t have aspirations of playing in college. That, to me, was enough to keep on going,” he recalled. “Even if they only play at a junior college – they’re helping their parents out. All these years and miles of club soccer, it’s really gratifying that they were able to play post high school and it shows a lot about their maturity.”

Of course, there’s still games to win this weekend. The Terriers played Parkway West on Friday – who advanced to the Missouri State Tournament last year – and Parkway South on Saturday. Murphysboro’s only game is on Saturday at noon against Seckman.

“You never really know – these are teams we never see so you don’t know what to expect heading into this. Usually you run into a whole different style of soccer when you play these teams,” Davis said. “You can look at their stats or whatever, but that’s not going to tell you much. We usually play bigger teams when we go up there.”

Davis said while he does want his team to focus on its game and playing good team soccer, he wants them to remember who is watching when they’re on the pitch.

“You have to have some of those individual highlights or showcase moments so that if there’s a coach sitting there watching the game – there’s that little flash of ‘Ooh, that’s something that’d fit into my program,’ or just something to attract their attention,” he said. “If they have other games they’re trying to go to and are only watching for a couple of minutes, just doing the right things can easily get them spotted and on a coach’s radar.”

There’s not a lot of drawbacks to the trip to St. Louis for the teams who go. For the coaches, it’s a chance to see their teams against fresh opponents – both seeing how their teams stack up against some of the rest of the top talent in the area and also seeing different formations and styles of play. For the players, obviously, it’s a chance to get noticed by a college coach. But for the teams in general – and especially the ones coming in from far away – it’s a great bonding experience. With the Terriers playing both days, it means they’ll be staying overnight, something that’s become a tradition for them when this time of year rolls around.

“We figure if we’re going to make the trip up, we want to make sure to play the maximum amount of games we can get in. It’s a fun trip and a good team bonding thing for the girls with the whole overnight thing,” Davis said. “I’ve had the opportunity to meet different coaches. One year, we got to watch a professional match they had up there between Kansas City and the Chicago Red Stars. And they get to watch some college teams… It’s a cool experience.”

With the unknown opponents, and some injuries to key players right now, Davis doesn’t know what to expect from an on-field perspective this weekend, but one thing is for sure – it’ll be a great trip for both teams and an even better chance for players to get noticed.

