Carbondale broke out of a two-game scoreless streak behind five goals by seniors Emma Bickel and Mckenna Hickey to beat Mount Vernon, 7-0, in a South Seven Conference girls soccer game Wednesday afternoon at the Fralish Soccer Complex in the Superblock.

“We wanted to bounce back from the game last night (4-0 loss to Belleville Althoff at home) because we didn’t play up to what we are capable of and we needed to right the ship,” said Carbondale coach Ortez Davis. “They were playing a high line and an offside trap, so we struggled at first to break it down. It took a while. I was actually impressed with what their keeper did. We took a lot of shots at her and she did a good job, especially early. It was fun to watch. After we made a few adjustments we were making better passes and that opened up the game.”

Carbondale snapped its two-game losing streak to improve to 8-5 overall and 4-1 in the conference. Mount Vernon dropped its seventh game in a row to fall to 1-12-1 and 0-5 in the South Seven.

Bickel and Hickey teamed up for the first goal five minutes into the game with Hickey getting the assist. Three minutes later, Bickel set up Hickey to up the lead to 2-0. Bickel scored her second goal at the 11 minute mark.

Hickey set up sophomore Elle Banz for her first goal of the season with 15 minutes left in the first half. Bickel scored her third goal of the game and 16th for the season off an assist by Daphne Johnson.

Hickey followed with her second goal and sixth of the season with eight minutes remaining in the first off a pass from Norah Pease.

With 5:19 remaining before the half, sophomore Marin Chamness scored her first goal of the season with the assist going to the regular starting goalkeeper Averie Summerlin.

Junior Aurora Frierdich started in goal and made three saves for the Terriers. Summerlin played the last 10 minutes and made one save.

The Terriers took 30 shots at senior LaRiaha Patterson, who was making her first start in goal for Mount Vernon. Patterson normally plays in front of the goal on defense.

“The Terriers were on an onslaught,” said Mount Vernon coach Robert Kennedy. “We just didn’t have the speed or strength to knock them off the ball. LaRiaha didn’t know until 10 minutes before the game that she was going to be the goalkeeper, so she was scared to death. But she got past all that and played a pretty good game considering.”