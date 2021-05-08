Girls Soccer | Carbondale wins game of penalty kicks to beat Anna-Jonesboro

Senior Karynna Carter then lined up in front of the Terriers’ senior goalkeeper Ella Summerlin and scored her third goal of the season.

“We haven’t had the opportunity where we’ve been down much, so it was a good thing since with a young team we needed to be able to deal with that,” Davis said. “We talked about it at halftime that this was going to be a character building situation, so I challenged them to be able to step up and they responded extremely well.”

Carbondale came out of the intermission with a renewed vigor, missing on two scoring chances by Abby Menkhaus and Daphne Johnson at the 1:50 and 10:55 marks.

“The difference in the second half was we kicked in our second gear as a team and really work together rather than getting on each other,” Bickel said. “We started to connect passes and make through balls and talking, which really helps our team play well.”

With 26:30 remaining, Hickey was fouled in the box to set up the second penalty kick. The attacking midfielder took the kick and drilled the ball past the Lady Wildcats freshman goalkeeper Riley Cruse to tie the score.