Girls Soccer | Carbondale wins game of penalty kicks to beat Anna-Jonesboro

ANNA — In a game that came down to penalty kicks, Carbondale scored on two in the second half to beat Anna-Jonesboro, who scored on one in the first half, 3-1 in a nonconference girls soccer match at the Union County Recreation Complex on Saturday morning.
“The first half was very slow, but as soon as we turned our intensity up a notch and brought up our work levels and communication, we were able to take it to them,” said Mckenna Hickey. “We earned the PKs. We battled and did get fouled, but we didn’t let getting fouled get us down.”
Hickey had a part in all three goals scoring the first on a penalty kick to tie the score, drawing a foul to set up the second penalty kick by Emma Bickel that gave the Terriers the lead and scoring an insurance goal to put the game away.
“Give all the credit to Mckenna for being aggressive and being able to draw those two fouls,” said Terriers coach Ortez Davis. “She did a great job staying with those plays. Either she was going to be able to get a shot off or something to our benefit and the defender just clipped her from behind on the first one. If she doesn’t go and make that play, this could have easily went the other way.”
Carbondale extended its unbeaten streak to six games and its winning streak to four games to up its record to 6-1-1 while Anna-Jonesboro fell to 2-3.
“I can’t believe it and I don’t know if we’ve ever had a game with three penalty kick goals,” said Anna-Jonesboro coach Mark Boomer. “We got tired after playing yesterday. It was a good game all the way around because they knew they had to play hard. This was a good game for the girls. They played their positions. Rather than their passes could have been better I was pleased with everything.”
The Terriers trailed at the half 1-0 for the first time since April 27 when Carterville-Herrin held a 1-0 halftime before the Terriers scored in the second half to finish with a 1-1 tie.
Carbondale was coming off a 9-0 win over Centralia Friday night and got off to a slow start with only one shot on goal in the first 40 minutes.
“We just finished out a game last night and had to come back in 18 hours to play again,” Davis said. “It might have been heavy legs or maybe it being Saturday morning. But no matter what it was, it was a really shaky first half.”
However, the Terrier defense played well holding the Lady Wildcats no shots on goal from the field. The Terriers totally dominated the second half with eight shots on goals, while holding the Lady Wildcats to no shots on goal.
With 14:11 remaining before halftime, Carbondale was called for a foul a couple of yards inside the 18-foot box to set up the first penalty kick.
Senior Karynna Carter then lined up in front of the Terriers’ senior goalkeeper Ella Summerlin and scored her third goal of the season.
“We haven’t had the opportunity where we’ve been down much, so it was a good thing since with a young team we needed to be able to deal with that,” Davis said. “We talked about it at halftime that this was going to be a character building situation, so I challenged them to be able to step up and they responded extremely well.”
Carbondale came out of the intermission with a renewed vigor, missing on two scoring chances by Abby Menkhaus and Daphne Johnson at the 1:50 and 10:55 marks.
“The difference in the second half was we kicked in our second gear as a team and really work together rather than getting on each other,” Bickel said. “We started to connect passes and make through balls and talking, which really helps our team play well.”
With 26:30 remaining, Hickey was fouled in the box to set up the second penalty kick. The attacking midfielder took the kick and drilled the ball past the Lady Wildcats freshman goalkeeper Riley Cruse to tie the score.
“I think Daphne Johnson played me the ball and it hit off my foot,” Hickey said. “One girl came and chucked the left side of my hip. I went down and we got a call for that. Waiting to kick I was just praying to make it, shaking my hands and taking some deep breaths. I was trying not to give away my position to the goalie where I was going. I lined up and struck it. Her feet didn’t move. I’ll say that for certain. The funny thing the PKs we took at our last practice were not good. 'Tez' was making fun of us, but it was a good learning experience.”
The Terriers continued their attack with Torrey Taylor, Dayanara Valdez and Bickel having good scoring chances over a 6:30 time span before Hickey was fouled in the box again.
“Mckenna was pressuring the ball and it went towards Anna’s right back and instead of giving up on the play, Mckenna kept going,” Davis said. “She got her body between the player and the ball and as she was shielding her off the player kicked her and took her down. That all happened because she didn’t quit on the play and that was huge.”
With 8:43 remaining, Bickel lined up to take the kick and drilled it for her first game-winner of the season and team-leading 13th goal.
“Mckenna was kind of hurt, so coach decided to just go ahead and have me take the PK,” Bickel said. “Mainly when I go for PKs I try to take a corner and see what the goalie is doing. She didn’t seem to be moving very much, so I just tried to kick it in the right corner. I’ve seen a couple PKs in a game before, but nothing like this.”
Four minutes later Hickey scored her 11th goal of the season on a great play to give the Terriers a two-goal lead with 4:42 left in the game.
“It was a beautiful ball right over the back of the heads of the defense by Norah Pease,” Hickey said. “I was a very well served ball and I just took it down with my right foot and struck it trying to bend it around the goalie to make sure I kept it low, so she couldn’t get a hand out and find a corner.”