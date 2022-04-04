Girls Soccer | Carterville breaks in new turf field with first ever true home soccer match

The last day of March brought early April showers, but even the cold and rain couldn’t dampen the Carterville girls soccer team’s spirits. As the Lions took the field against conference rivals Murphysboro last Thursday, it was the first time the home field they were standing on wasn’t that of a city park – it was the newly laid down turf field at Lions Field.

“Super excited – the girls were really pumped. They didn’t even care about the weather, they were just so excited,” Carterville coach Chip Lennox said. “So pumped to play on it, excited for soccer and for all these teams here at Carterville to get to play on it. It’s a great opportunity to play in your stadium, in front of your own fans and a little bit later in the day with lights – our old field didn’t have lights.”

Senior Audri Strothmann, who scored the lone Carterville goal and thus the first Lions’ goal on the new field, echoed that sentiment, adding that the cold rain doesn’t even usually phase her.

“We were all jumping up for joy. I don’t mind playing in the rain. It keeps it cool and I think it’s good soccer weather.”

That’s good news for Strothmann (and maybe less good news for some who dread rainy games) as the turf means rain won’t render the field unplayable and thus, gives more opportunities for rainy soccer nights.

“As long as we don’t have lightning and thunder, we’re on,” Carterville Athletic Director Brett Diel said.

While the Lions opened the season at home with a 13-0 win over Du Quoin, Thursday’s 1-1 draw with Murphysboro felt more like a true home opener, or even a season opener, according to Lennox.

For Strothmann and the rest of the Lions, getting to play the first game on the new turf brought with it some bragging rights.

“We’re all excited because we got to get on it before the football boys,” she said with a proud grin.

Prior to Thursday, the turf field had been only a football field since it was installed in 2007. Diel, who also is the head football coach, said they were “fortunate” to get 14 years out of the old surface and when it came time to resurface it, it was also time to bring in the soccer teams.

“We’ve been planning on the resurface for years and then, in the last few years, our soccer program has grown and become stronger, we incorporated the soccer lines on the field to get them on campus now,” he said. “It’s great to have that program there where we can take a little bit better care of them and hopefully they’ll continue to grow.”

The old field, while not necessarily a bad surface, was simply too inconsistent to serve as home to a soccer program Lennox, Diel and everyone else involved in Carterville athletics is hoping to see. And it’s already having some benefits of getting the younger generation of potential Lions soccer stars excited for their high school years.

“We had some younger kids tonight and you’ll see that more and those kids are playing in our youth league,” Lennox said Thursday. “They’re going to be excited to play in high school – so I’m fired up about that.”

But with the new field comes adjustments.

Lennox said he felt like his team’s attack was a little disjointed in Thursday’s draw simply because the Lions weren’t used to playing on a faster surface.

“I think getting to train on this surface and get some games on this surface is going to help our attack. We weren’t connecting. I think that’ll happen in the future,” he said. “I think it’ll make for more combination play instead of direct play. We’ve been playing on our grass field and some of the other grass fields that just aren’t good surfaces. The surface will make us quicker. You could see Murphysboro – they’ve got a good surface and have been playing on turf for a while and know how to capitalize in the attack.”

But even with the result not completely going in their favor, you couldn’t wipe the smiles off the Carterville players’ faces. Strothmann summed it up best.

“This is home.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0