HARRISBURG – Carterville-Herrin scored four goals in the first 20 minutes to beat Harrisburg, 5-0, in a girls soccer game for second place of the River-to-River Conference Thursday night at Taylor Field.

“Probably the biggest takeaway tonight was the girls brought a ton of energy for the full 80 minutes,” said Carterville-Herrin coach Chip Lennox. “We’re working on a new shape out there and it created quite a bit of an attack. It was good to see that attack and still have a good defensive presence. Harrisburg is getting stronger and stronger and they are getting fun to watch. They went to the ball hard and they have a bunch of young girls who have come on and put a lot of energy into their program.”

Carterville-Herrin (4-1) improved to 3-1 in the conference to stay a game back of Murphysboro (7-2-1, 4-0 River-to-River) while Harrisburg dropped to 3-3-1 and 2-2 in the conference standings.

“We look forward to the rest of the conference season and, of course, we look forward to hosting Murphysboro hoping we can get back a point or two on that one,” Lennox said.

Carterville-Herrin scored quickly on a shot that the Lady Bulldogs goalkeeper misjudged initially, letting Maddie Shaw’s shot from the middle about 10 feet outside the box skip off her outreached hands into the net for the sophomore’s first goal of the season.

The Lady Lions struck again a few minutes later on senior Rylee Davis’ sixth goal of the season following a rush down the right side off a pass from freshman Lillian Leadingham.

Leadingham scored her first career goal off an assist by Hillary Siemer to up the lead to 3-0, and senior Ella O’Brien scored her second of the season on a free kick to give Carterville-Herrin a 4-0 lead.

“We had a little of trouble with possession in the first half of the first half, but we played a lot better in the last half of the first and the second half,” said Harrisburg coach Jordan Baxter. “We played our hearts out and we’ll get them next time.”

With about 12 minutes left, Harrisburg had its best scoring chance of the first half when Destinee Justice got past the defense on the right side. When Lady Lions senior goalkeeper Hannah Tran came over to cover the rush, the sophomore sent a cross pass to junior Abby Brimm camped on the far post and just missed kicking it in.

With 26:09 left in the game, backup keeper Ilaria Okerson was caught out on the right side, leaving an open net for Davis to score her second goal of the night and rhe team's leading seventh goal.

Justice almost scored with 16:30 left. Freshman backup keeper Kylie Filson was caught out of the net and Justice took a shot from the right side headed for the empty net, but O’Brien blocked the shot from her center back position to maintain its fourth shutout in five games.

“The whole backline takes pride in keeping that clean sheet to maintain the shutout,” said Lennox.