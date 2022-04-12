Girls Soccer | Davis leads Carterville-Herrin to win over Pinckneyville

CARTERVILLE — Junior Rylee Davis scored the first goal and assisted on two of the other three goals in the second half to lead Carterville-Herrin to a 4-0 win over Pinckneyville, to remain undefeated in the River-to-River conference.

“We were really pushing for a goal after our first half during which we had so many shots and no goals,” Davis said. “Audri Strothmann dropped it back to me right in front of the goal and I just tapped it in right past the goalie. It was a relief to finally get one which really set off the rest of our goals.”

Carterville-Herrin improved to 6-3-1 and upped its conference record to 4-0-1 to remain in a tie with Murphysboro for the conference lead. Pinckneyville fell to 3-7 overall and 2-3 in the conference standings.

“It was good to get back to conference play and the win keeps us in first place,” said Carterville-Herrin coach Chip Lennox. “We got two goals by a senior and a junior leading the way and two goals by freshmen. It was providing quality examples and some great balls to these freshmen and the freshmen aren’t afraid of getting involved.”

The game was scoreless at the half even though the Lady Lions had out-shot the Lady Panthers 7-2.

“We were unorganized in the first half and the girls were not playing proactively – they were just being reactive,” Lennox said. “We talked at halftime about making runs and changing direction and speed when they got into the attacking third to drag defenders and not to watch the person with the ball. In the second half, the strikers started to make runs back to the ball and get a touch and then play through or around defenders. The goals were quality goals and the opportunities in the first half were not.”

In wasn’t until the 48:22 mark that the first goal was scored when Davis scored her 10th goal of the season on an assist by Strothmann.

That broke the logjam with freshman Madison Shaw doubling the lead 2:03 later on her third goal of the season from a pass by fellow freshman Molly Robertson.

“We picked it up in the second half, so we were making better runs and plays to each other,” Shaw said. “I was kind of trying to weave through the defenders to make sure I got a good touch into the goal. Rylee crossed it over and Molly touched it into me and I took a step out and took a shot.”

It took just three minutes and 22 seconds for the Lady Lions to score again with Davis setting up Strothmann for her 12th goal of the season.

“That ball was played through and I took it myself and I dribbled a long way,” Strothmann said. “I had a girl trailing me, but I kept her behind me and the keeper stayed on her line until the very end and I slid it past her.”

Then to finish off the offensive explosion that took just eight minutes and 12 seconds to complete, Davis set up Robertson for the first goal of her high school career.

“Getting my first goal was really exciting and I’m ready to get some more,” Robertson said. “It was a great little pass and it worked out. I was just in the space to the right of the goal and she had a quick little touch and it went in perfectly right under the goalie’s arms.”

The majority of play in the first half was near the Pinckneyville goal box with Carterville-Herrin having two good scoring chances within 70 seconds of each other.

The first came with 26:30 remaining when Davis found herself open in the front of the net with an open shot, but Lady Panther goalkeeper Madison Geffers got her fingertips on the shot and tipped it just over the crossbar.

A minute and seven seconds later, Ella O’Brien made a rush down the left side and her shot from a severe angle hit the crossbar and ricocheted straight down and bounced out.

Pinckneyville had three good scoring chances in the first half with the first being by junior Jillian Shaneyfelt on a shot that just missed the right post with 15:19 left. Shaneyfelt set up Bre Schandl 2:19 later for a shot that just missed the left post and Shaneyfelt missed to the right again 1:22 later off a set up by Madison Morganthaler.

