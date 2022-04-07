Girls Soccer | Fralish Cup returns under a new format

CARBONDALE — After missing four of the last five years, the popular Carbondale girls soccer Fralish Cup tournament returns with a new name, a new format and an extra field to play its 14 games on.

For the past 23 years, the Fralish Cup, named after the founder of the Carbondale girls soccer program Jim Fralish, has been played on the west and east fields of the Fralish Soccer Complex.

This year, the new look tournament returns as the Fralish Showcase beginning with five matches on Friday at the Fralish Soccer Complex inside the Super Block and on the turf of the Frank Bleyer Football Field at the high school for the first time.

The format will change from a tournament that once crowned a champion and gave medals for the All-Tournament Team, to a showcase format that will present a “Player of the Game” t-shirt after every game.

“I wanted to utilize all the fields, especially now that we have the turf field at the high school, to make the Fralish Cup a showcase format to give college coaches an opportunity to come down to see some of the best talent around in match-ups in the most competitive games,” said Carbondale coach Ortez Davis. “Being a former college athlete myself I want to help the kids be seen and have those opportunities. I sent emails out to more than 20 college coaches, including SIU. This year we also have a local connection with two former Terriers returning as head coaches. James Chambers, who graduated in 1998, is the coach of Belleville East and Yemi Akintoye, who graduated in 2004, is the coach of Peoria Christian.”

Friday’s opening games at 4 p.m. feature undefeated Marion (10-0) playing Cape Central (MO) on the West field with St. Charles East (IL) playing Belleville East on the East field.

“One of the big match-ups is on the first day between St. Charles East and Belleville East,” Davis said. “They are the two 3A teams competing. St. Charles East is coming off a great season last year (22-1-1). Belleville East has been playing in the Fralish Cup for a while and always had a good showing here.”

The opening day finishes with three games at 5:30 p.m. with Carbondale (4-3) playing Massac County on the East field, undefeated Carterville-Herrin (4-0-1) playing Saxony Lutheran (MO) on the turf and Peoria Christian playing Sikeston (MO).

“I don’t know much about the Southeast Missouri schools, but it’s nice to have some new blood over here with Cape Central and Saxony and that’s an avenue that we’ve always wanted to keep around,” Davis said. “They are always competitive programs, so I’m looking forward to seeing those match-ups.”

Saturday features nine games starting at 9 a.m. with Marion playing Sikeston on the West field, Carterville-Herrin playing St. Charles East on the turf with Cape Central and Peoria Christian playing on the East field.

The 10:30 a.m. games have Carbondale playing Saxony Lutheran on the East field with Belleville East taking on Poplar Bluff on the turf.

At 1 p.m. Carbondale plays Peoria Christian on the East field with Marion playing St. Charles on the West Field.

“Marion’s match-up with St. Charles East is a great chance to see Marion play against another high caliber team and should be a great game to watch,” Davis said.

The Showcase concludes at 2:30 p.m. with Carterville-Herrin playing Poplar Bluff on the turf and Saxony Lutheran playing Belleville East on the West field.

“Carterville had a strong group last year (9-2-2) and have played some good games this year and I expect them to have a good showing,” Davis said.

