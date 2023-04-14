MURPHYSBORO – On the back of six goals from three freshmen players, Murphysboro beat Pinckneyville, 7-0, in a girls soccer game Friday night on the turf of the “Doc” Bencini Field. The win is the team's sixth in a row, and Murphysboro remains in first place undefeated in the River-to-River Conference.

“The defense has been playing tough and Bailey Summers has been playing well in goal,” said Murphysboro coach Michael Lydy. “We have to keep shutting teams out. Next up is Carterville at Carterville and that’s all you need to say.”

The Red Devils (11-2-1, 6-0 River-to-River) also kept its unscored upon streak going in conference play, outscoring the opposition 34-0. Pinckneyville lost their second game in a row to drop to 4-8-1 overall and 4-4 in the conference to remain in third place behind Carterville-Herrin.

Freshman Izzy Doerr got the Red Devils on the scoreboard first at the 8:15 mark on a great individual effort, taking possession of the ball to the right of the net before dribbling in front and kicking the ball into the upper right corner.

The Red Devils upped their lead to 3-0 after freshman Nahinma Mateo scored back-to-back goals in a span of minutes for her ninth and 10th goals of the season.

“The first goal was exciting,” Mateo said. “The second, I ran towards the goalie and just kicked it past her. I hope I can score more goals as the season progresses.”

Doerr scored her second goal with 21:50 remaining. A little over three minutes later, Doerr scored her third goal and 26th of the season for her seventh hat trick of the season and her 12th goal of the week in just three games.

“I think scoring goals is a mindset thing,” Doerr said. “I’ve been in low points where I can’t put one in, but right now is definitely one of my highs. I just hope it continues. We’re in the middle of the season and we’ve been putting work in for three months now and the team is getting more comfortable. We’ve been missing some players recently because of injuries, but now they are starting to come back and our team is getting stronger. Next up is Carterville and there is a rivalry between us, so hopefully we’ll win.”

With 7:29 left, freshman Ava Stuemke scored her first goal of the season to up the lead to 6-0 and that’s how the score remained at the half.

“It was really fun,” Stuemke said. “I was at forward at the time. The ball was crossed to me and I stopped initially and went around a player or two and I just tapped it in the left corner. When it went in the only thing I was thinking, Holy Cow!”

The mercy rule was triggered with 34:27 remaining in the second half when a backwards clearing pass by the Lady Panthers got the past their goalkeeper and rolled into the net untouched. The remaining time was cut in half to 17:13.