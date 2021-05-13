Girls Soccer | Marion rallies to win over Carbondale

MARION — Three unanswered goals in the second half helped the Marion girls soccer team rally for a 4-2 victory over rival Carbondale in a South Seven Conference match Thursday night at Wildcat Stadium.
Marion is now 7-2 overall and 3-0 in the South Seven, while Carbondale dropped to 7-2-1.
"We really needed to step up the intensity in the second half and get more pressure on the ball," said Marion coach Jaime Clark-Verbeck. "They were doing a great job of sending the balls onto their speed and so we really needed to shut that down and put a lot of pressure on the ball to shut down the counter attacks."
The Lady Wildcats trailed early as Carbondale sophomore Emma Bickel scored with barely two minutes gone off the clock, but answered quickly with a crazy-angled goal by Sophie Shrum less than five minutes later.
Marion nearly took the lead with a shot by Abby Surburg but Carbondale keeper Ella Summerlin made a strong save and also made a nice catch on a corner kick moments later.
And then with 8-1/2 minutes still left in the first half, Bickel struck again with a beautiful goal after weaving through five defenders and putting a shot past Marion keeper Addi Wall.
Carbondale kept that lead until halftime, despite both teams putting nice shots on goal turned away by Summerlin and Wall, respectively.
But the Lady Wildcats dominated after the intermission.
"It's a young team playing their first Marion game," said Carbondale coach Ortez Davis. "We talked about it last night that this is an emotionally draining game and you have to be checked in when you step into a game of this caliber.
"We made some mistakes that we shouldn't have made but they did a great job of pressuring us and kind of rattling us. And when 10 of your 15 players are freshmen and sophomores, this is a lot for them to deal with."
Margaux Bruce put in the equalizer with 31:32 left after not giving up on a play that seemed over to everyone but Bruce. She kept nudging as Summerlin tried to pick up the ball and eventually won the battle in front of the net.
"Margaux will be the last one battling on every play," Clark-Verbeck said. "That girl just wills the ball into the back of the net with her hard work."
Paige Newlin put the Lady Wildcats in front with a curling shot from the right side of the net similar to a corner kick at the 23:31 mark. That was after nearly booming one in from about 40 yards moments earlier.
Marion got an insurance goal from Surburg with 19:32 remaining, which meant four different players scored for the Lady Wildcats in the victory.
"Our motto all year has been not caring who scores, although Margaux scores quite a bit," Clark-Verbeck said. "In our last game we had seven different players score so that's our thing. We want to connect through the middle and put it onto whoever is there to score."
That previous match was a 10-0 win over Centralia, which doesn't quite hold the same weight of intensity as when Carbondale and Marion clash on a soccer field.
"It's a rivalry game and a lot of these girls are friends so they want to have some bragging rights," Davis said. "They got the best of us tonight and we get a chance to play them at home here in a couple of weeks.
"Hopefully we respond well then."