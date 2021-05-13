Girls Soccer | Marion rallies to win over Carbondale

But the Lady Wildcats dominated after the intermission.

"It's a young team playing their first Marion game," said Carbondale coach Ortez Davis. "We talked about it last night that this is an emotionally draining game and you have to be checked in when you step into a game of this caliber.

"We made some mistakes that we shouldn't have made but they did a great job of pressuring us and kind of rattling us. And when 10 of your 15 players are freshmen and sophomores, this is a lot for them to deal with."

Margaux Bruce put in the equalizer with 31:32 left after not giving up on a play that seemed over to everyone but Bruce. She kept nudging as Summerlin tried to pick up the ball and eventually won the battle in front of the net.

"Margaux will be the last one battling on every play," Clark-Verbeck said. "That girl just wills the ball into the back of the net with her hard work."

Paige Newlin put the Lady Wildcats in front with a curling shot from the right side of the net similar to a corner kick at the 23:31 mark. That was after nearly booming one in from about 40 yards moments earlier.

Marion got an insurance goal from Surburg with 19:32 remaining, which meant four different players scored for the Lady Wildcats in the victory.