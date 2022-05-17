Girls Soccer | Marion sets new school wins record in regional opener

CARBONDALE — The Marion girls’ soccer team entered its regional opener match against Mount Vernon just needing to take care of business and that’s what it did, scoring eight unanswered goals in the first half and winning 10-2 to notch its school-record 21st win of the year.

The Wildcats started off a little slow – as slow as a team can start while scoring eight first half goals – with the first goal coming just under 10 minutes into the match. Head coach Jaime Clark attributed a little of that to the nerves of the school record for wins being on the line.

“There was a lot of pressure going into today just because they were trying to break the school record so they started off really wanting to get that,” she said. “Once they relaxed and play their game it took care of itself.”

While the difference in records was stark heading into the game – the Rams entered with a record of 0-15-1 – Clark said the Wildcats weren’t overlooking them or changing their gameplan. One thing that did alter the look of Marion’s game was the difference in surface than it’s used to playing on – Marion plays on turf while Carbondale’s Fralish Complex has a grass field.

“It didn’t really change our gameplan – we try not to overlook anybody and I think you can learn from every game,” she said. “What we didn’t want to do is kick and run – we practiced on the grass since we play on turf most of the year. We wanted to combine passes like we always do and use a whole team approach to win that game. It’s the same approach, same strategy just a little bit harder because we’re not as spread out as we usually are.”

Six different Wildcats put the ball in the back of the net in the opening half, with Lily Garrett starting the scoring by putting her corner kick perfectly against the far post for the unassisted goal. She’d then put another miraculous goal in from about 30 yards that fluttered over the Rams’ keepers’ hands.

After that, the Wildcats were held scoreless for just under 12 minutes before the floodgates opened. Margaux Bruce put the Wildcats’ third goal in the back of the net and was followed in quick succession by goals from Morgan Isaacs, Abby Surburg and another goal by Bruce before Sophie Shrum put the seventh goal in the net, halving the length of the second half. Kyre Graham would find Krysten Tackett for the senior’s first varsity goal to make it 8-0 heading into the locker room.

But the Rams didn’t go gentle into that good night as they opened the second half with two goals of their own – first when Katelyn Wagner took advantage of a misplayed ball in the Wildcats’ box to get Mount Vernon on the scoreboard and then when Brooklyn Phillips would score just over a minute later.

Adriana Baysinger would add another goal for the Wildcats with 11:30 left and Haylee Lambert scored the final goal before the final buzzer sounded.

With the lead growing, Marion was able to get its starters a lot of rest on a hot afternoon which could be crucial in Friday’s championship game.

“We tried to manage and play everybody tonight. We want them to have fresh legs but we also want them to get acclimated to the heat a little bit. So we wanted our starters to play quite a bit but we wanted to rotate in and get the whole team involved in breaking the record,” Clark said, adding that she feels good about Friday. “I think we have a lot of momentum right now, we’re playing really well and playing as a team.”

