Girls Soccer | McNitt leads Murphysboro to shutout win over Massac County

MURPHYSBORO — Megan McNitt scored a hat trick and helped Annie Decker make some history as the Murphysboro soccer team blanked Massac County, 8-0, in the semifinals of the Class 1A Murphysboro Regional on a steamy Wednesday night at Doc Bencini Field.

Murphysboro (14-7-1) advances to Saturday’s championship match at 11 a.m. against Freeburg, which rolled to an 8-0 win over Mount Carmel in the first semifinal match Wednesday.

After a somewhat sluggish first 12 minutes, the Red Devils got on the board when McNitt blasted in a goal assisted by Alexis Blevens with 17:26 on the clock.

McNitt scored again three minutes later against the shorthanded Lady Patriots, who had defenders in new positions, to make it 2-0.

“Our defense really helped push the balls through and once we got that momentum going then I was able to get it and find a nice shot,” McNitt said. “It felt great to get that first one in.”

Brynn Decker put in the third goal and the assist went to Annie Decker to put her tied with Maci Uffelman for the Murphysboro school career record in assists with 30. Then with 11:55 left in the half, Annie Decker assisted McNitt’s third goal to give her the record outright.

“It really means a lot to me, honestly,” Annie Decker said. “I’ve been working for this for four years now and my best friend (Uffelman) had the record before me and it really means a lot to me to break it. It’s really exciting.”

With just under 10 minutes left in the half, Annie Decker assisted her sister Brynn for another goal to make it 5-0 and put the career assist mark at 32.

“We’ve been working all season for this,” McNitt said. “She’s been putting in her dedication in practice and she deserves this.”

The lead was pushed to 7-0 by halftime to make sure the second half was cut to 20 minutes due to the mercy rule. Bela Cerrato put in the sixth with a rebound shot after Genoa McCarroll nearly curled in a corner kick pass, then Blevens joined the scoring list with 2:02 still left before intermission on a close shot.

“We had a really slow start to begin with,” Annie Decker said. “We couldn’t get the ball through. We really struggled but in the end we all pulled through and did really good.”

Massac County’s best scoring chance came on a penalty kick early in the second half, but the shot by Claire Seitz went over the crossbar and hit the football field goal post to make it a dead play.

Cerrato booted in Murphysboro’s last goal with 12:21 left in the match as Massac County’s season ended with a 2-12 record.

Now the Red Devils take on a Freeburg club with a deceiving mark of 10-9-2 in Saturday’s championship.

“We’re going to really push through these next couple of practices,” Annie Decker said. “We’re going to work hard. We’ve been working for this all season and we really have a shot. We’re going to go all out and hopefully get that win.”

