Girls Soccer | McNitt's hat trick lifts Murphysboro over Carbondale

CARBONDALE — Both the Carbondale and Murphysboro soccer teams went into Monday’s match dealing with injuries to key players, but the Red Devils got huge minutes from players filling in and three goals from sophomore star Megan McNitt to get a big lead over the Terriers. By the time Emma Bickel put in a penalty kick to make it 3-1, there just wasn’t enough time left for Carbondale to stage a comeback, falling by that final.

“It’s always fun to win rivalries,” Murphysboro coach Michael Lydy said after the match. “We played well. We’re missing several players, starters with injuries and the girls really picked it up. I’m very proud of them.”

The Red Devils’ defense was held together by Annie Decker and Valeria Ruffo – the former moved to the backline out of necessity while the latter moved into the starting 11 due to injuries.

“Two substitutes on defense and that’s what made it more special. I couldn’t be prouder of the group,” Lydy said. “They played hard. It was a very up-and-down game and there was a lot of ball movement and hard play.”

But on offense, it was all McNitt, who scored her first two goals within four minutes of each other in the first half and put a perfect free kick into the net in the second half to secure the hat trick. After the free kick, Lydy laughed to the sideline official and said it was the best goal he’d seen all year. After the match, that excitement hadn’t faded.

“The free kick was ESPN level. You can’t stop that,” he said with a big smile. “Upper 90 with knuckle on it. From my angle, that’s the prettiest shot of the year. That was fantastic.”

“My teammates always tell me to keep it low, so when I go to take it at that range, I keep it low and I keep my head over the ball,” McNitt said about the shot.

Carbondale coach Ortez Davis was disappointed with how his team played in the first half – especially against McNitt – and said he challenged his team at halftime.

“It was just more of an internal adjustment – holding a team accountable for our lack of effort. We know Megan is fast and talented and we know she’s going to put a lot of pressure on us,” he said. “We didn’t do our part to make sure we didn’t cost ourselves. Especially those first two opportunities, we probably could’ve been in better position to take away those for her.”

Just like the Red Devils, the Terriers were without starters, but Davis wasn’t letting his team use that as an excuse.

“Some of the stuff we did well to begin the season, we’re struggling to do right now. It can’t be because of personnel,” he said. “I don’t feel like injuries are an excuse. It has to be next man up and that’s why we train so hard together. We’re going to win as a team and lose as a team.”

He also said that it was “a problem” if his team couldn’t get energized for the rivalry match.

“We had this game earlier in the season and we won it,” he said. “Even just the commitment to being challenged in a rivalry game, we have to make sure we’re in on that one.”

For Murphysboro, the win over Carbondale follows a competitive loss to Marion which is giving Lydy a lot of confidence going into the postseason.

“We want hard competition toward the state tournament. Having Marion and Carbondale within three days of each other – and prom in between – it’s kind of special,” he said. “And we were competitive in both games and kids are stepping up who didn’t play early in the season. That’s made a huge difference.”

He added that he feels like his team is “playing some of our best soccer,” pointing out that several girls had their best games of the year Monday. With the Red Devils hosting the regional tournament next week – taking on Massac County on May 7 – getting as many players regular season minutes against strong competition has been crucial.

“We’re getting ready to take on Massac and then hopefully Freeburg for a regional championship,” he said. “We’ve never won a regional and it would be a good year to get that first one. It’s going to take the players who haven’t played a lot this season.”

