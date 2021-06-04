Girls Soccer | Murphysboro blanks Anna-Jonesboro to advance to the Class 1A sectional semifinals

MURPHYSBORO — Maci Uffelman and Jillian Clark scored two goals each to lead Murphysboro to a 6-0 win over Anna-Jonesboro in the quarterfinals of the Class 1A Pinckneyville sectional on Friday evening at “Doc” Bencini Field.
“We haven’t played for a week and I thought we played well connecting passes and that led to us scoring six goals,” said Murphysboro coach Mike Lydy. “The second half I moved some people around and got some of our younger players some playing time.”
The top seeded Red Devils improved to 13-0-1 and will remain at home to host the winner of second seed Columbia and third seed Freeburg in the semifinals Tuesday. The Lady Wildcats finish the season with a 4-9-1 record.
“Here is a good thing because we haven’t lost on this field,” Lydy said. “The girls like this field and they think they are a turf team now.”
Murphysboro scored first at the 2:18 mark on Uffelman’s first goal from the left side of the Lady Wildcat goalkeeper Riley Cruse. The play started with a corner kick from the right corner by Annie Decker. For Decker it was her team leading 16th assist.
“The game wasn’t really about scoring,” Uffelman said. “We were focused on our connection passes the whole game and we came out on top.”
Two minutes and 22 seconds later, Clark almost scored off another corner kick by Decker, but her shot hit the post to the right of Cruse.
Clark and Uffelman teamed up with 28:52 remaining in the first half on a great give-and-go with Uffelman passing to Clark in the middle and Clark put the ball into the net.
That combination teamed up again with 11:42 remaining in the first half when Uffelman made a run down the left side and kept possession all the way in to just outside the right post. At the last second, she threaded a pass to Clark who one-timed it into the goal for her career high seventh goal of the season
I’m not usually a big scorer,” Clark said. “I’m usually more of passer I guess you can say.”
The Red Devils upped their lead to 4-0 on a penalty kick goal by Decker 2:03 later. For Decker it was her 14th goal of the season.
After the Lady Wildcats were called for tripping inside the box, Bella Cerrato lined up for the Red Devil’s second penalty kick and scored her fifth goal of the season.
One minute and five seconds later, Uffelman scored her career high 30th goal of the season off of Alyssa Werner’s fourth assist of the season to up the score to 6-0.
“Finally,” Uffelman said. “My best for a season was 20 my freshman year, and my sophomore year I had 15, I think, as I was concentrating on assists.”
With six seconds left, Clark stole the ball and scored, but the goal was disallowed on an off-sides call to keep the score 6-0 at the half.
With 6:15 left in the game Uffelman broke free on the right side in an effort to receive a pass and have a clear shot on Cruse, but Cruse came out of the net and collided with Uffelman knocking the ball away.
“I was kind of going for my third goal once I got open and was chasing down the ball,” Uffelman said.
With 4:09 remaining, Uffelman and Cruse tangled again and Cruse was able to get enough of the ball to keep the senior from getting possession and the ball rolled out of bounds over the end line.