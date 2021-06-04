Girls Soccer | Murphysboro blanks Anna-Jonesboro to advance to the Class 1A sectional semifinals

Clark and Uffelman teamed up with 28:52 remaining in the first half on a great give-and-go with Uffelman passing to Clark in the middle and Clark put the ball into the net.

That combination teamed up again with 11:42 remaining in the first half when Uffelman made a run down the left side and kept possession all the way in to just outside the right post. At the last second, she threaded a pass to Clark who one-timed it into the goal for her career high seventh goal of the season

I’m not usually a big scorer,” Clark said. “I’m usually more of passer I guess you can say.”

The Red Devils upped their lead to 4-0 on a penalty kick goal by Decker 2:03 later. For Decker it was her 14th goal of the season.

After the Lady Wildcats were called for tripping inside the box, Bella Cerrato lined up for the Red Devil’s second penalty kick and scored her fifth goal of the season.

One minute and five seconds later, Uffelman scored her career high 30th goal of the season off of Alyssa Werner’s fourth assist of the season to up the score to 6-0.

“Finally,” Uffelman said. “My best for a season was 20 my freshman year, and my sophomore year I had 15, I think, as I was concentrating on assists.”