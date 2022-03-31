Girls Soccer | Murphysboro, Carterville play to a tie on Lions new field

CARTERVILLE — It’s never going to be one sided when Carterville and Murphysboro meet on the pitch and Thursday night was no different. After the teams traded goals in the first 10 minutes of the match, the defenses won the day, holding each other scoreless for a 1-1 draw.

“It was nice to come out today and get the tie and I think that’s what it should’ve been because it was a well-played game,” Murphysboro coach Michael Lydy said after the game. “It was just a good soccer game, no matter the level.”

Not that the River-to-River Conference rivals needed extra motivation for Thursday’s match, but they got it in the form of Carterville breaking in its new turf field. It was Genoa McCarroll who put the first ball in the back of the net off a free kick from Annie Decker.

“It was nice to score on their new field,” Lydy said with a smile. “Genoa is one of our freshmen and she usually plays in the back, but today, we had to switch things up a little bit with some injuries. It was a great cross volley. We practice it and it’s always nice when they do what I ask them to do in practice.

“I’ll tell you – the first goal, Murphysboro’s on that free kick was just well executed,” Carterville coach Chip Lennox added. “It was a great free kick, a great run into the six – we missed our marker a little bit and they jumped on us early. That was their best chance of the game and they capitalized.”

It didn’t take long for Audri Strothmann to answer back, becoming the first Lion to score on the turf.

“It’s always great to score and when you can do it in the opener out here, it’s really cool,” she said about the goal. “You always have an energy dump when the other team scores and I knew we needed to get it again. When I got it in, I knew we had a chance so I was wanting to light a fire under not just myself but also my teammates.”

“The girls were a little bit nervy but pressed hard, kept running forward. When they got that equalizer, you could see their spirits lift,” Lennox said. “They had other opportunities but we didn’t capitalize.”

After that, both defenses bent, but never broke as both teams had chances to go ahead but neither could take advantage.

“We changed formation a little bit because they’ve got some good players, especially up top,” Lydy said about second half adjustments. “We made some adjustments and I think they were quite good. We controlled the possession in the second half and had some good chances at the end.”

The Lions had a chance inside the final five minutes to take the lead with a free kick, but couldn’t put it to bed. Lennox shook his head and said “tonight was a little bit like that.”

But there’s positives to take away for the Lions, to be sure. The Red Devils have experience playing on turf, which Carterville lacks. The rain made the field play a little bit quicker, which messed up the Lions’ timing a little bit.

“I think getting to train on this surface and get some games on this surface is going to help our attack. We weren’t connecting. I think that’ll happen in the future,” Lennox said. “You could see Murphysboro – they’ve got a good surface and have been playing on turf for a while and know how to capitalize in the attack.”

But for now, both teams walk off the pitch feeling good about the result with extra motivation for when the teams meet again at Murphysboro.

“In our conference, it’s basically these two teams always fighting it out,” Lydy said. “Last year, we tied once and beat them once and that was the difference in the conference. So we’ve tied them now, let’s see if we can hold true and win at our place.”

“Coming back and earning a point when you’re not playing your best – taking nothing away from Murphysboro, they’re a good team and our conference rival, for sure,” Lennox said. “Being able to pull that out was really good.”

“We lost to Murphy last year and then tied them – so it’s already a better result this year. We’ll get them next time,” Strothmann added with a big smile.

With the result, the Lions sit at 3-0-1 while the Red Devils are 3-3-1. Carterville travels to Massac County on Tuesday for its next match while Murphysboro is at Anna-Jonesboro on the same night.

